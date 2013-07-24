‘Rocky’ spin-off ‘Creed’ may star ‘Fruitvale Station’s’ Michael B. Jordan as Creed

Rocky is ready for another rematch…sort of.

MGM is developing a new chapter in the long-running “Rocky” franchise, with this one focusing on the grandson of Rocky’s one-time rival, Apollo Creed.

“Fruitvale Station’s” Ryan Coogler is set to direct “Creed,” with the acclaimed “Fruitvale” star Michael B. Jordan being considered for the starring role.

Sylvester Stallone will once again return as Rocky Balboa, who is now fully retired (we’ll believe it when we see it), but agrees to train the young Creed as he enters the world of pro boxing.

Apollo Creed was played by Carl Weathers in the first three “Rocky” films, starting with the Oscar-winning 1976 original.

The original idea for the film came from Coogler, who was able to draw interest from Stallone. The project is coming together quickly, according to Deadline, who broke the news.

Coogler and Aaron Covington will co-write the script while original “Rocky” producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff will return, along with Stallone and Kevin King.

Jordan also appeared on TV’s “Friday Night Lights” and “The Wire,” and made an impression in the last year’s low-budget superhero yarn “Chronicle.”