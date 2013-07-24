‘Rocky’ spin-off ‘Creed’ may star ‘Fruitvale Station’s’ Michael B. Jordan as Creed

Rocky is ready for another rematch…sort of.
MGM is developing a new chapter in the long-running “Rocky” franchise, with this one focusing on the grandson of Rocky’s one-time rival, Apollo Creed.
Sylvester Stallone will once again return as Rocky Balboa, who is now fully retired (we’ll believe it when we see it), but agrees to train the young Creed as he enters the world of pro boxing.
Apollo Creed was played by Carl Weathers in the first three “Rocky” films, starting with the Oscar-winning 1976 original.
The original idea for the film came from Coogler, who was able to draw interest from Stallone. The project is coming together quickly, according to Deadline, who broke the news.
Coogler and Aaron Covington will co-write the script while original “Rocky” producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff will return, along with Stallone and Kevin King.
Jordan also appeared on TV’s “Friday Night Lights” and “The Wire,” and made an impression in the last year’s low-budget superhero yarn “Chronicle.”
That is interesting. It could be pretty cool actually. Michael B. Jordan has done nothing short of impress in everything I have seen him in, although I have not seen Fruitvale Station (yet, it looks great but thoroughly depressing, which I think had me a bit hesitant to see it, I just need to be in the right mood to watch something like that).
Maybe a stupid question, however will it be a boxing movie? I ask because, aside from the obvious, boxing is not as big as it used to be. However, I could see it transitioning into MMA. Even though he would be the grandson of Apollo Creed, he would not necessarily have to get into boxing and Rocky could still teach him the fundamentals of working out, striking, or even something where sports was more of a backdrop. Regardless, if done right with a solid script and Michael B. Jordan in the lead, I think this could actually work. Warrior was great and worked so well due to the acting and the stuff that happened outside of the octagon. Boxing/MMA/etc. provide a nice backdrop, however these stories more often than not succeed or fail based on the strength of the characters and what is going on in their lives outside of just winning or losing a fight. There is no greater example of that in my mind than Rocky and perhaps even more poignantly in some ways what happened in Rocky’s life in Rocky II.
So I somehow missed the part where it said Apollo’s grandson was going into boxing. Still, I’m wondering how big a boxing movie can be in these days. It is not quite the sport it used to be, in popularity or in credibility with things like the Pacquiao loss (by decision, not the last one where he got knocked out).
Apollo was in Rocky IV..you know..when he dies.
This news actually has me interested in seeing a “Rocky”-related movie for the first time in, oh, I won’t even say how many years.