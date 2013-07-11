Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift continue concert ticket sales domination

The Top 20 Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows in North America. The previous week’s ranking is in parentheses. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. (1) The Rolling Stones; $7,969,276; $346.09.

2. (2) Taylor Swift; $2,188,099; $85.18.

3. (3) Kenny Chesney; $1,919,435; $74.36.

4. (4) Bon Jovi; $1,612,999; $104.13.

5. (5) Fleetwood Mac; $1,390,010; $108.91.

6. (6) New Kids On The Block; $838,510; $66.69.

7. (7) Jason Aldean; $780,014; $51.47.

8. (8) Tim McGraw; $575,811; $36.47.

9. (9) Brad Paisley; $566,551; $36.20.

10. (11) Carrie Underwood; $495,724; $62.39.

11. (13) Widespread Panic; $416,309; $46.05.

12. (14) Barry Manilow; $354,265; $57.72.

13. (15) Motley Crue; $329,571; $75.99.

14. (16) Styx / REO Speedwagon / Ted Nugent; $221,234; $38.78.

15. (17) Jeff Dunham; $211,902; $48.20.

16. (18) Bassnectar; $179,128; $36.44.

17. (20) Chris Tomlin; $163,206; $28.29.

18. (21) Willie Nelson; $153,714; $55.53.

19. (22) Il Divo; $152,184; $76.21.

20. (New) Juanes; $146,839; $53.27.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press.