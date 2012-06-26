‘Rookie Blue’ renewed for a fourth season

“Rookie Blue” is now so far removed from “rookie” status that the show may need a name change.

ABC and Global Television announced that the show has been renewed for a fourth season to air this fall.

On average, “Rookie Blue” is the top series in Adults 18-49 for its 10 o”clock Thursday time slot this summer to date.

The cop show is extremely popular in its native Canada (it shoots in Toronto), and the renewal was likely more of a priority for Global, with ABC helping to defray the show’s cost, allowing it to be a relatively low-cost success story for the network.

“Rookie Blue” stars Missy Peregrym (“Heroes”), Gregory Smith (“Everwood”), Charlotte Sullivan (“The Kennedys”) and Enuka Okuma (“24”).

“Rookie Blue” airs Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.