Rosario Dawson may join James McAvoy, Vincent Cassel in ‘Trance’

Rosario Dawson is likely joining James McAvoy and Vincent Cassel in “Trance,” helmed by “127 Hours” director Danny Boyle, according to Deadline.com.

The Fox Searchlight thriller is set to star McAvoy (“X-Men: First Class”) and Cassel (“Black Swan”) as collaborators in an art heist that goes awry. Dawson is in talks to play the love interest who gets caught up between the two men.

Boyle’s regular collaborator Christian Colson will co-produce.

“Trance” plans to start shooting in London this September.

Boyle won the directing Oscar in 2008 for “Slumdog Millionaire,” and was also nominated for last year’s “127 Hours” with James Franco. In addition to “Trance,” he will also direct the opening ceremonies of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, which will take place between production and post-production on “Trance.” The film is aiming for a March 2013 release.

Dawson can currently be seen opposite Kevin James in “The Zookeeper,” and will soon appear in “Ten Year,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Fire With Fire.”

McAvoy is currently shooting the detective drama “Welcome to the Punch” with Mark Strong (“Green Lantern”).

Cassel is re-joining his “Eastern Promises” director David Cronenberg on the upcoming “A Dangerous Method,” co-starring Keira Knightley and Viggo Mortensen.