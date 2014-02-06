Round-Up: 13 Traumatizing #SadToy Ideas From Twitter

When @ Midnight asked their followers to come up with the best ‘Sad Toys’ they could think of, the response was immediate and overwhelming. What it says about us as a culture where we gleefully turn childhood icons into cynical shells of their former selves is up for debate. But one thing is obvious: these toy idea are traumatically hilarious and I would buy every single one of them.

#1: Use the mirror. Is he breathing?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#2: A life lesson we all could learn.

#SadToys Nobody Cares Bears – Peter Hoare (@PeterHoare) February 6, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#3 Hey, it’s teaching STEM sciences! Technically!:

#sadtoys Easy Bake Meth Lab – Tim Krompier (@kromps) February 6, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#4: Megatron will always return. Best to just give up now.

Pessimist Prime #SadToys – P Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) February 6, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#5: Did he have a strong brow? Facial hair?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#6: Finally a toy that looks like us.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#7:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#8:

Requiem for a Barbie Dream House #SadToys @midnight – Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) February 6, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#9:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#10:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#11:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#12: Build your own stage theater!

#SadToys John Wilkes Booth Logs. – David Gallaher (@DavidGallaher) February 6, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#13: An exercise in how the system fails despite good intentions.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js