Round-Up: 13 Traumatizing #SadToy Ideas From Twitter

02.06.14

When @ Midnight asked their followers to come up with the best ‘Sad Toys’ they could think of, the response was immediate and overwhelming. What it says about us as a culture where we gleefully turn childhood icons into cynical shells of their former selves is up for debate. But one thing is obvious: these toy idea are traumatically hilarious and I would buy every single one of them.

#1: Use the mirror. Is he breathing?

#2: A life lesson we all could learn.

#3 Hey, it’s teaching STEM sciences! Technically!:

#4: Megatron will always return. Best to just give up now.

#5: Did he have a strong brow? Facial hair?

#6: Finally a toy that looks like us.

#7:

#8:

#9:

#10:

#11:

#12: Build your own stage theater!

#13: An exercise in how the system fails despite good intentions.

