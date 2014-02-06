Round-Up: 13 Traumatizing #SadToy Ideas From Twitter

When @ Midnight asked their followers to come up with the best ‘Sad Toys’ they could think of, the response was immediate and overwhelming. What it says about us as a culture where we gleefully turn childhood icons into cynical shells of their former selves is up for debate. But one thing is obvious: these toy idea are traumatically hilarious and I would buy every single one of them.
#1: Use the mirror. Is he breathing?
Can’t Wake Daddy #SadToys @midnight
– Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) February 6, 2014
#2: A life lesson we all could learn.
#SadToys Nobody Cares Bears
– Peter Hoare (@PeterHoare) February 6, 2014
#3 Hey, it’s teaching STEM sciences! Technically!:
#sadtoys Easy Bake Meth Lab
– Tim Krompier (@kromps) February 6, 2014
#4: Megatron will always return. Best to just give up now.
Pessimist Prime #SadToys
– P Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) February 6, 2014
#5: Did he have a strong brow? Facial hair?
Etch-a-police sketch @midnight #SadToys
– Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) February 6, 2014
#6: Finally a toy that looks like us.
Stretch Marks Armstrong #SadToys @midnight
– Heber Linares (@HeberLinares) February 6, 2014
#7:
Rubik’s Cubicle #sadtoys @midnight
– Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) February 6, 2014
#8:
Requiem for a Barbie Dream House #SadToys @midnight
– Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) February 6, 2014
#9:
Sugar-Free Candy Land #SadToys @midnight
– Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) February 6, 2014
#10:
Raggedy Anne Frank #SadToys @midnight
– Matt Oswalt (@Puddinstrip) February 6, 2014
#11:
Teddy Bundy Ruxbin #SadToys @midnight
– Bill Squire (@billsquire) February 6, 2014
#12: Build your own stage theater!
#SadToys John Wilkes Booth Logs.
– David Gallaher (@DavidGallaher) February 6, 2014
#13: An exercise in how the system fails despite good intentions.
Hungry Hungry Hobos. @midnight #sadtoys
– IDon’tGetIt (@SarcasmUNAVAIL) February 6, 2014
