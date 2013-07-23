Round-Up: Comedians on Twitter react to the latest Anthony Weiner scandal

Oh, politicians and their damn dick pics! If you haven’t yet heard, it looks like former congressman Anthony Weiner is up to his old tricks of participating in elicit online relationships with young women. Only this time he did it using the ingenious alias, Carlos Danger.

I know. I know. The jokes just write themselves. Here’s a round-up of some of the best:

Anthony Weiner’s PR agent probably has a permanent slap mark on her forehead. – Josh Hara (@yoyoha) July 23, 2013

I hope the one thing people take away from this sad Anthony Weiner/Carlos Danger scandal is that Jews have huge penises. – Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) July 23, 2013

Right now Samuel L. Jackson is in Anthony Weiner’s apartment, telling “Carlos Danger” about the Avengers Initiative. – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 23, 2013

“But I need an alias… What sounds less jewy but more threatening?” -Anthony Weiner before deciding on #CarlosDanger – Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) July 23, 2013

It’s crazy to think that any one of these Carlos Danger parody accounts could actually be Anthony Weiner still not learning his lesson. – Steve Amiri (@SteveAmiri) July 23, 2013

The most surprising part of these new Anthony Weiner revelations is that there’s a social network called Formspring. – Tom Ceraulo (@tceraulo) July 23, 2013

It would make more sense if a pervert named Carlos Danger created Anthony Weiner as a fake name. – Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) July 23, 2013

Guys. Anthony Weiner grew up on Danger St. and had a chinchilla named Carlos. Cut him some slack! – Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 23, 2013

The Royal parents appeared to the press today to talk about their “chubby little darling” and apparently so has Anthony Weiner. – Paula Pell (@perlapell) July 23, 2013

So nice of Anthony Weiner to think of us tweeters while choosing his fuckname. – Alex Baze (@bazecraze) July 23, 2013

Elliot Spizter and Anthony Weiner should come out with a raunchy buddy comedy called “Election Crashers”. – albertina rizzo (@albz) July 8, 2013

Bigger bonerkiller of Anthony Weiner sex chats: saying “I’m deeply flawed” or calling himself Carlos Danger? – Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) July 23, 2013

In describing his scandal as “adversity,” Anthony Weiner is stretching the definition of the word tighter than the fabric in his dick pics. – Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) July 6, 2013

Anthony Weiner steps to the mike at his inaugural, pauses. “Today…we are ALL Carlos Danger!!” The place goes nuts. – Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 23, 2013

I’m a big fan of Carlos Danger’s 1998 hit “Hombre Que Se Sienta En Mástiles.” – Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) July 23, 2013

