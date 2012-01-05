Round-up: Davis and Clooney are EW’s Oscar cover stars

#Charlize Theron
01.05.12 7 years ago 12 Comments

I’m always interested to see who lands on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s Oscar-themed issue. While their picks are hardly influential, they can be a good indication of where popular opinion lies — something that becomes less clear when you cover this beat too thoroughly. Last year, they anticipated one winner by placing Natalie Portman and James Franco front and center; this year, they seem to feel they have two, declaring Viola Davis and George Clooney “frontrunners.” (I say they’ve still got one out of two there.) It’s a nice pairing, not only because the two actors are firm friends, but because Davis is the kind of minority character actress who deserves more magazines covers of her own; as she pointedly reminds EW, she stands to become only the second black actress to score a second Oscar nomination. [Entertainment Weekly]

David Poland studies a collation of nearly 200 critics’ Top 10 lists, and wonders how much it’ll overlap with the Academy’s picks. [Hot Blog]  

Tom Shone asks an interesting question: why do fewer Best Picture winners these days also win for their lead actors? [Taking Barack To The Movies]

In case you hadn’t heard, J. Hoberman has been laid off by the Village Voice, and American film criticism is a poorer place for it. Matt Singer reflects on what he’s taught us. [IFC]

With many prominent 2011 films touching on gay issues, Ramin Setoodeh wonders why Hollywood is still afraid of gay sex. [Daily Beast]

Charlize Theron talks to Nathaniel Rogers. And is generally awesome. [The Film Experience]

Tom Brueggemann on how “Midnight in Paris” could win the Best Picture Oscar. “In a parallel universe” is not one of the answers. [Gold Derby]

Melena Ryzik gathers quotes from some of this year’s Oscar-tipped actresses, including Meryl Streep and Rooney Mara, about the process behind their performances. [New York Times

Emily Rome discusses a strong short-film Oscar contender, “Sailcloth,” starring John Hurt. [LA Times]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charlize Theron
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSCHARLIZE THERONgeorge clooneyIn ContentionJ HOBERMANMIDNIGHT IN PARISSailclothVIOLA DAVIS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP