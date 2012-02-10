Round-up: Did you hear ‘The Descendants’ is an underdog all of a sudden?

When I’m asked, I’m honest. And I’ve been asked about “The Descendants” plenty in the last few weeks, whether the Jean Dujardin SAG win is a harbinger, whether the film still has any gas left in the Best Picture tank after that post-Globes feeling of ecstasy, etc. And my line is this: Forget Best Picture. Stick with Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay before you lose those, too. In a recent piece, Brooks Barnes gets it wrong vis a vis what makes an Oscar underdog (both “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby” were less that than alternatives at a time when the Academy really did want to go a different way), but he nevertheless props Fox Searchlight’s big “underdog” push up. Look (and I really do believe this): it was never going to win Best Picture. Focus. [New York Times]
Steve Pond reports that the Academy expects to take a “hard look” at the Best Original Song process after outcry over this year’s paltry two nominees. [The Odds]
Jeff Goldsmith talks to a number of the Oscar-nominated screenwriters in his annual podcast discussion. [iTunes]
Jose Antonio Vargas calls Demián Bichir’s “A Better Life” performance “an act of salvation.” [Entertainment Weekly]
That Kodak Theatre situation is gettin’ ugly. [The Wrap]
Oscar-nominated actors step “Out of Character” for Academy portrait exhibition. [Oscars.org]
Jacob Combs talks to animated short Oscar nominee Patrick Doyon (“Dimanche”) [Thompson on Hollywood]
Sasha Stone on the year’s adapted screenplay nominees. [Awards Daily]
Oscars by the numbers. [Los Angeles Times Magazine]
David Poland writes up what it takes to win…and lose. [Movie City News]
Re: two song thing. Was anyone, really that upset, outside of, say, Elton John?
In all honesty, they nominated Rio, which had the best songs by far, and that’s the important thing.
I’m waiting for the year where an upset similar to that of “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby” could occur, but I highly doubt it’s this year. I mean, anything is possible, and I would probably rank The Descendants in a solid third position, but still it seems “The Artist” has everything wrapped up.
How was “Million Dollar Baby” winning an upset?
It was an upset in the sense that “The Aviator” was chugging along. But WB sensed weakness in the field as members weren’t over the moon for Scorsese’s film (indeed, some outright hated it) and were desperate for an alternative. So M$B was brought out as a late-in-the-game release. So the whole circumstance is more of an upset than the actual final result is (since – even though I stuck by The Aviator – we all could have seen it coming as the season drew to a close).
Um…I don’t remember “Million Dollar Baby” being an underdog. “The Aviator” won the PGA, Golden Globe, and BAFTA, yes, and while that’s pretty impressive, Scorsese didn’t win a single major Best Director award if I remember correctly, and “Million Dollar Baby” won the DGA, which almost everyone recognizes as the most accurate predictor of Best Picture. I was predicting “Million Dollar Baby” to win that year, and I was far from the only one. At best, it wasn’t a sure thing, but it definitely wasn’t an underdog.
Again, it’s the circumstance. (I’m agreeing with you here.) Barnes is mistaking “underdog” for “desperately craved alternative.”
It would give me so much pleasure to see The Descendents lose Screenplay over Moneyball.
I actually think it would lose to Hugo, not Moneyball.
I keep hoping “The Descendants” pulls an “Up in the Air” and crashes on Oscar night without a win.