Round-up: Lonergan speaks… in the presence of his lawyer

Okay, so you’ve probably got the message by now that we love “Margaret” around these here parts. So any word from the film’s embattled writer-director Kenneth Lonergan is something we’re going to seize upon, even if it’s a fairly brief Q&A with Variety’s Christy Grosz, recorded in the presence of his lawyer. Sadly, the film’s continuing legal problems mean he can’t cut loose on his desired edit (or indeed the one that we’ve seen), but he offers some nice insights on the writing process and what the eponymous Gerard Manley Hopkins poem means to him. Finally, he describes the #TeamMargaret phenomenon as “astonishing and wonderful.” Right back atcha, sir. [Variety]
2010 Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence will announce this year’s Oscar nominations with Tom Sherak on January 24. I hear she has a movie coming out soon. [Reuters]
With the ASC set to announce their nominees today, Jack Egan spotlights the remarkable work of Manuel Alberto Claro in “Melancholia.” [Below the Line]
Joe Utichi claims detractors of “The Artist” are now “breaking their silence” — and then quotes Jeff Wells, who hasn’t shut up about it for months. [The Guardian]
Chin up, Spielberg. You may not have scored with the DGA, but Armond White still loves you. The cranky critic’s Better-Than list is typically, well, typical. [CityArts]
Glenn Whipp on the widespread theory that David Fincher’s surprise DGA nod amounts to a mea culpa for Tom Hooper’s win. Guys, it’s not as if every DGA member voted for Hooper last year. [Los Angeles Times]
Meanwhile, Steve Pond offers a Guild scorecard in the wake of the DGA, sorting the contenders that can rest easy from those that should be worried. [The Odds]
Melena Ryzik talks to Max von Sydow, the last awards hope (and honestly, not much of one) for “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” [The Carpetbagger]
Which under-the-radar 2011 films are potential cult classics? Michael C. considers “Submarine,” “The Guard” and “Bellflower.” [The Film Experience]
Wow. Armond White is completely off his rocker.
I don’t see the Dragon Tattoo love translating to that many nominations with the Academy. At least the ten that True Grit got (since Pond compares the two).
The subject matter and the genre make this a completely different case. Even if it had a better precursor showing, I’d still worry that it could be shut out of the top categories like, say, Dark Knight. With PGA and DGA as its only nominations so far, as strong an indicator as they may be, I feel about three nominations at most.
“With PGA and DGA as its only nominations so far”
WGA and ADG, too. Though I agree with you that it’s no slam-dunk.
True! I forgot about those.
But my point remains the same. It feels to chilly to register broadly.
too* chilly
An interview with a lawyer watching your back? Ugh, how Kafkaesque.
I hope he gets his final cut out there, soon.
” Paul > Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives ”
” Attack the Block > A Separation ”
” Your Highness, The Sitter > Midnight in Paris ”
Wait.
Where they overlapping in any way? They’re are like saying Coca-Cola > Pencil sharperner. ¿!
“Coca-Cola > Pencil sharperner. ¿!”
This made me LOL so hard I almost spit my drink out (which coincidentally was a Coca-Cola). 2 points for AndreJ! :^D (and I agree Armond’s comparisons don’t make any sense at all.)
This has got to be the next In Contention giveaway contest idea. (Although Andrej may have the early winner.)
I didn’t love Bellflower (the ~trying hard not to be a try-hard~ vibe killed it for me), but I’d join the Submarine and The Guard cults and pass around the kool-aid. The stellar casts of each don’t hurt either.
Have yet to see the Guard, but I’m right there with you when it comes to Submarine. It’s still my #2 of the year.
I couldn’t stand Bellflower. Shot well I guess but the story and characters annoyed the crap out of me.
Armond is probably the only critic worth reading now. He’s like Michael Shannon’s character in Revolutionary Road. Yeah, he may be crazy, but he’s the only one making sense in this make believe world.
Jokes are supposed to be funny.
people pretend to hate armond. they love him deep down. and though he may be crazy he did make a great point once, that criticism should be about the exchanging of opinions and ideas, not about finding a consensus, which he feels leads to cultural hierachys etc. i’m sure Guy and Kris would agree with that since they sometimes get labelled contrarian.
This is my least favorite part of the Oscar season, post guild noms but pre Oscar noms. Oscar prognosticators loudly changing their minds every other day, lots of “I told you so,” bitter silly feuds.
Ultimately we all have a pretty good idea of what will happen on January 24th. But nothing is certain and no amount of psychotic cheerleading will change that.
I don’t really disagree, but what’s this in reference to?
Monday’s DGA announcement, specifically some of the stuff Jeff Wells wrote.
Joe Utichi’s headline claims critics are now breaking their silence. His copy quite clearly states, “Leading the charge is Hollywood Elsewhere gossip blogger Jeffrey Wells, whose muted reaction to The Artist began at the film’s Cannes premiere in May.”
Perhaps they don’t have subs where you come from.
And where, pray, do I come from?