Round-up: McQueen blames America’s fear of sex for Fassbender snub

Michael Fassbender’s had nearly a month to get over missing out on an Oscar nod for “Shame,” but clearly the snub still rankles for others. While we recently had Alfre Woodard calling out the Academy on being too conservative to consider him, “Shame” director Steve McQueen has now weighed in, calling Fassbender a “once-in-a-generation actor” and extending the blame for his non-nomination to America in general: “In America they’re too scared of sex, that’s why he wasn’t nominated. If you look at the best actor list you’re saying, ‘Michael Fassbender is not on that list?” McQueen may be right that a lot of voters were uncomfortable with the film, but I think he’d be surprised how many of them didn’t see it at all. [Yahoo! Movies]
An interview with 101-year-old producer Arthur Gardner, the oldest member of the Academy. He’s voting for “War Horse.” [LA Times]
Larry Rohter sits down with the five filmmakers nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. [New York Times]
Kicking off his predictions with the aural categories, Mark Harris makes a compelling argument for “War Horse” taking both sound Oscars. [Grantland]
Putting this year’s Best Picture nominees to the Bechdel Test for female representation on screen. Only two pass. [YouTube]
Steve Pond spotlights the four categories he thinks have the best chance of springing a surprise on Sunday. [The Odds]
Everything you ever wanted to know about the “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” title sequence. [Art of the Title]
Nathaniel Rogers wonders if Sandy Powell will win a fourth Oscar after reacting so indifferently to her third. [The Film Experience]
Roger Ebert is less than impressed by “Titanic 3D,” calling it “a shabby way to treat a masterpiece.” [Chicago Sun-Times]
McQueen really comes off like a pompus prick sometimes. I don’t think the Fassbender snub was actually that surprising, and even if he deserved to get one, who cares, he got plenty of recognition form both his peers and from critics, whos credibility counts for more then the academys anyway. Getting upset at decisions made by such a group who represents such a small demographic (as that LAT piece stated pretty clearly) and blaming all of american culture just comes across as plain ignorant to me.
It’s a generalization, but it’s not ignorant.
point is, he should just shut his mouth and keep his thoughts to himself.
Had an American director made such a foolish, unflattering statement about a European culture, he would have been bashed by the Europeans and chided by fellow Americans. But, naturally, since McQueen is English and he is bad-mouthing Americans, the Brits will keep quiet and the Americans will just take the abuse.
This Yank thinks McQueen definitely has a point. Yes, not many saw the film – partly because it did not play in many houses (because of its hyper-sexual content) and, like more than a few of my film-loving friends, they’re uncomfortable with graphic sex.
Personally, I loved it. The film itself was not perfect, but I think Fassbender, Mulligan and the cinematographer all deserved nods. I would have given the actors the win. They’re performance haunted me for days, and I saw the movie on 12/23. Not even a wonderful Christmas could wipe their faces off my brain…
…or maybe not enough members of the acting branch thought his performance in Shame was worth nominating over Jean Dujardin, Demian Bichir, George Clooney, Gary Oldman, and Brad Pitt?
I guess that sort of reductive reasoning just doesn’t sizzle as much as a variation on “I’m a sore loser because 1200 actors thought a protagonist I came up with wasn’t worth acknowledging, and i’m also annoyed that the other branches didn’t vote for my purportedly groundbreaking film either”.
yes
Maybe it wasn’t a fear of sex as much as a distaste for the film’s apparent attitude that sex is distasteful, perverse, amoral, a source of anguish and otherwise a problem.
Maybe this is a dumb question, but if a film wins the foreign-language category, who does the Oscar go to, technically? Like, who gets to keep the statue? The director? Oscars.org only lists the country. I know a lot of countries have some kind of government office that helps support filmmakers. Is that where the Oscar would be kept?
That sounds so shallow, being so concerned with who gets to keep the Oscar, but I really am curious.
It officially goes to the country that submitted the film, but the director accepts it on the aforementioned country’s behalf.
HATE the Bechdel test. Denigrating the movies that are made is totally the wrong way to go– it holds them up to a standard that they never tried to or should have to meet. What we should be doing is decrying that the female-centered plot ideas floating around Hollywood aren’t made.
I think the Bechdel test is good at making a larger point about roles for women and how female characters relate to each other in movies. But when people try to use it to determine the overall quality of those characters and the discourse between them (and I’m not saying that Guy is one of these people by posting the link), then I think the test is being used for something that it wasn’t originally designed for. We shouldn’t be praising Sex and the City 2 for passing the Bechdel test and criticizing 12 Angry Men for failing it.
Basically, it’s an interestng talking point, not a test that’s meant to be rigorously applied.
Agree with all of this. And as Liz correctly implies, posting a link isn’t equivalent to endorsing its content. Just thought it was an interesting talking point.
Definitely, Guy. And I was trying to criticize the points within the link, not the fact that it was linked. Food for thought, even if I don’t like that food, is always appreciated.
Can I just say that I don’t think Fassbender was better than any of the five nominees who “took his place” (or whatever)?
I’m with you (although I haven’t seen Bichir).
It’s worth a chuckle to see the words “oldest member of the Academy” shortly followed by “He’s voting for ‘War Horse’.”
And I thought I was being subtle.