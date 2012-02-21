Round-up: McQueen blames America’s fear of sex for Fassbender snub

Michael Fassbender’s had nearly a month to get over missing out on an Oscar nod for “Shame,” but clearly the snub still rankles for others. While we recently had Alfre Woodard calling out the Academy on being too conservative to consider him, “Shame” director Steve McQueen has now weighed in, calling Fassbender a “once-in-a-generation actor” and extending the blame for his non-nomination to America in general: “In America they’re too scared of sex, that’s why he wasn’t nominated. If you look at the best actor list you’re saying, ‘Michael Fassbender is not on that list?” McQueen may be right that a lot of voters were uncomfortable with the film, but I think he’d be surprised how many of them didn’t see it at all. [Yahoo! Movies]

An interview with 101-year-old producer Arthur Gardner, the oldest member of the Academy. He’s voting for “War Horse.” [LA Times]

Larry Rohter sits down with the five filmmakers nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. [New York Times]

Kicking off his predictions with the aural categories, Mark Harris makes a compelling argument for “War Horse” taking both sound Oscars. [Grantland]

Putting this year’s Best Picture nominees to the Bechdel Test for female representation on screen. Only two pass. [YouTube]

Steve Pond spotlights the four categories he thinks have the best chance of springing a surprise on Sunday. [The Odds]

Everything you ever wanted to know about the “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” title sequence. [Art of the Title]

Nathaniel Rogers wonders if Sandy Powell will win a fourth Oscar after reacting so indifferently to her third. [The Film Experience]

Roger Ebert is less than impressed by “Titanic 3D,” calling it “a shabby way to treat a masterpiece.” [Chicago Sun-Times]