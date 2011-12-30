Round-up: Raising a glass to ‘Tintin’

Captain Haddock, the crusty seadog sidekick of boy-wonder reporter Tintin, has, as even casual readers of the Hergé comics know, a bit of a drinking problem. It’s a weakness the books always treated as greater cause for comedy than concern, and Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin” follows suit, hinging several gags on the Andy Serkis-voiced character’s alcoholism. Fine by me, but others seem worried about treating the subject so lightly in a piece of family entertainment. David Haglund looks into the issue, also wondering if Spielberg is a more booze-friendly filmmaker than his wholesome reputation suggests. [Slate]
Rounding up the strongest dark horses in the Oscar race, from “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” to “Melancholia.” [Vulture]
Sasha Stone wonders why Tate Taylor, director of “The Help,” isn’t getting more awards attention. That’d be because the film isn’t very well directed. [Awards Daily]
Scott Tobias and Tasha Robinson debate the merits of “Hugo” — a terrific read for fans and detractors alike. [A.V. Club]
With children’s and young adult fiction at the root of many major 2011 releases, a group of authors (yay, Lois Lowry!) offer thoughts on what properties they’d like to see hit screens in 2012. [Salon]
Meanwhile, Anita Singh anticipates that 2012 will be a big year for films aimed at the over-50 market. [The Telegraph]
Eric Eisenberg lists the 10 most disappointing films of the year. Fine, but who really had high expectations for “Cars 2?” [Cinema Blend]
Looking back on the year’s biggest underperformers, and asking the essential question: who thought a birdwatching comedy was a good idea? [The Playlist]
The wonderful Olivia Colman, still working the publicity circuit for “Tyrannosaur” and “The Iron Lady,” talks to David Poland. [Hot Blog]
I think characters that smoke and drink are what’s missing most in cartoons today. I hope this is the start of a trend.
Thank you for saying what needed to be said. I was actually charmed by the fact that Spielberg chose not to patronize and moralize the drinking in the film.
The anti-smoke and anti-drink mentality is the most widespread and inexcusable holdover from America’s Puritan background.
You have got to be kidding me. I can’t even fully process how moronic a statement that is.
hush JLPATT. Kids don’t want to drink or smoke because they see it from a cartoon..
And in the movie Haddock reaalizes he must become sober, and does (for a bit), so it’s a moot point.
I think JPLATT was referring to SJG’s comment, which was incredibly moronic. There are very good reasons for society to reinforce an anti-smoke, anti-drink mentality.
Thank you for saying what was on my mind when I say Sasha Stone had writtent that article. It will be quite depressing to if Tate Taylor gets in over Refn or Malick.
I fully expect Tate Taylor to be nominated for both Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. I find it odd that Kris doesn’t have him listed in either category in his predictions. The Best Adapted Screenplay category looks very soft: “Tinker Tailor” was too obscure for its own good and not particularly popular; the “Hugo” script was a mess that lost track of its point (the kid’s attempt to keep alive the memory of his father) in order to become a valentine to old movies (dull); “The Descendants” was foolish material to begin with (“Kids, let’s go on vacation while your mother dehydrates to death!”). “Moneyball” has a fine script, and “Drive” could get a nomination if enough academy members reacted the way critics did. But that leaves three spots, one of which “The Help” will likely fill.
Why hasn’t there ever been an adaptation of “The Giver”? That’s been one of my favorite books ever since I was a kid, and I think it would work well in movie form, the color scheme especially. (Although it wouldn’t be as big a surprise as it was in the book. Or maybe that was just me.)
Realise this isn’t the right place to put this, but dashed if I can work out where it should go, and I also realise the annual contempt reserved for BAFTA here however I have spotted the following.
Over the couple of weeks and a bit Extremely Loud and Incredible Close has shifted it’s UK release date back until 17 February, thereby rendering it ineligible for BAFTA consideration (according to the rules on their website, although it is still listed in the current entered films list).
Is Scott Rudin easing it out of the competition?
Regarding that Cinema Blend article, of course you’re going to be disappointed with movies like “Super 8” when you spend an entire year focusing on every aspect of a film’s creation. They even admit us much.
Jus tsaw that “the film isn’t very well directed” quip, re: “The Help.” I don’t know how a film with an ensemble performance that impeccable “isn’t very well directed.” The direction is invisible, and not all that full of personality. That doesn’t mean it’s not well-directed.
I actually really enjoyed The Big Year when I caught it at the $3 theater in my area…the low expectations helped, but it’s a perfectly enjoyable film on its own merits. Shame it didn’t catch on.