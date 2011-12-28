Round-up: ‘Shame’ and ‘Martha Marcy’ going for a song

There’s a lovely piece by Ian Buckwalter on NPR today about two of the most striking musical moments in film in 2011: John Hawkes’s performance of “Marcy’s Song” in “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and Carey Mulligan’s slowed-down rendition of “New York, New York” in “Shame.” Neither, of course, is a song originally written for the film, yet both selections feel more cinematically and thematically resonant than most Best Original Song contenders in any given year. As Buckwalter puts it: “[T]hey contain coded messages that pass, hidden between the lines, between the maker and the recipient… a simple two-minute pop song can carry more meaning and history than pages and pages of dialogue.” [NPR]
Nathaniel Rogers has a 10-point memo for Oscar voters. Among his requests: reward the work, not the career, and don’t forget Vanessa Redgrave. [The Film Experience]
Erik Childress narrows down the Best Director race to nine names, and wonders about wild card Nicolas Winding Refn. [Movies.com]
Sasha Stone believes a healthy opening weekend, plus good reviews from some top critics, make “War Horse” the unassailable frontrunner for Best Picture. Whoa there. [Awards Daily]
Academy Award winner Trent Reznor (I still get a kick out of saying it) talks to Todd Martens about his partnership with David Fincher. [LA Times]
On how two 2011 Oscar hopefuls, “A Better Life” and “Miss Bala,” feed into the immigration discussion. [The Atlantic]
Hard to believe, but Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” is 40 years old. Tim Robey reflects. [The Telegraph]
Big news for festival followers: Marco Mueller has been displaced as director of the Venice fest. Sorry to see him go. [Screen Daily]
Hurrah! Jordan Horowitz provides photographic evidence that Fox Searchlight is indeed sending out “Margaret” screeners. [Twitter]
Oh, Sasha. As delusional and off-the-mark as ever.
I’m totally game with the “Martha Marcy…” song – excellent scene.
That “Shame” sequence, however, is a near insufferable slog that will almost certainly ensure my not seeing the movie for a second time (at least not in full).
Remember the Academy didn’t nominate “New York New York” for original song? Yeah, that’s some funny shit right there.
Ah yes, the same year they didn’t nominate any of the original songs from Saturday Night Fever. The music branch really did itself proud there.