Round-up: ‘Shame’ and ‘Martha Marcy’ going for a song

12.28.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

There’s a lovely piece by Ian Buckwalter on NPR today about two of the most striking musical moments in film in 2011: John Hawkes’s performance of “Marcy’s Song” in “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and Carey Mulligan’s slowed-down rendition of “New York, New York” in “Shame.” Neither, of course, is a song originally written for the film, yet both selections feel more cinematically and thematically resonant than most Best Original Song contenders in any given year. As Buckwalter puts it: “[T]hey contain coded messages that pass, hidden between the lines, between the maker and the recipient… a simple two-minute pop song can carry more meaning and history than pages and pages of dialogue.” [NPR

Nathaniel Rogers has a 10-point memo for Oscar voters. Among his requests: reward the work, not the career, and don’t forget Vanessa Redgrave. [The Film Experience]

Erik Childress narrows down the Best Director race to nine names, and wonders about wild card Nicolas Winding Refn. [Movies.com]

Sasha Stone believes a healthy opening weekend, plus good reviews from some top critics, make “War Horse” the unassailable frontrunner for Best Picture. Whoa there. [Awards Daily]

Academy Award winner Trent Reznor (I still get a kick out of saying it) talks to Todd Martens about his partnership with David Fincher. [LA Times]

On how two 2011 Oscar hopefuls, “A Better Life” and “Miss Bala,” feed into the immigration discussion. [The Atlantic]

Hard to believe, but Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” is 40 years old. Tim Robey reflects. [The Telegraph]

Big news for festival followers: Marco Mueller has been displaced as director of the Venice fest. Sorry to see him go. [Screen Daily]

Hurrah! Jordan Horowitz provides photographic evidence that Fox Searchlight is indeed sending out “Margaret” screeners. [Twitter]

Around The Web

TAGSA better lifea clockwork orangeACADEMY AWARDSIn ContentionMARGARETMARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENEMis BalaNICOLAS WINDING REFNSHAMEtrent reznorVANESSA REDGRAVEWAR HORSE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP