Round-up: When ‘The Birdcage’ won

It’s always nice to look back and see the real outside-the-box picks of awards organizations, particularly the Screen Actors Guild. Going back to the first annual ceremony, Jamie Lee Curtis was nominated for “True Lies.” That’s what I’m talkin’ about! A year later, the criminally overlooked Kevin Bacon in “Murder in the First” got a tip of the hat, while in its inaugural year, the Best Ensemble spotlighted films like “Get Shorty” and “Nixon.” With that in mind, Nathaniel Rogers flashes back to the 1996 ceremony, which saw a delightfully unique choice for the enemble prize: the cast of Mike Nichols’ “The Birdcage.” [Film Experience]
“The Artist”‘s Bérénice Bejo: Peppy Miller “is my husband”s fantasy.” [Telegraph]
The Toronto Star’s Peter Howell posits a Cannes bow for Walter Salles’s “On the Road.” [Twitter]
Cristy Grosz talks film preservation with Martin Scorsese. [Variety]
The Academy will exercise an option to explore other venues for the Oscars. [Hollywood Reporter]
Mekado Murphy sits down with “Hugo” production designer Dante Ferretti. [New York Times]
Jeff Wells is already taking the 2012 predictions plunge. No. Just…no. [Hollywood Elsewhere]
Steve Pond talks “Winnie the Pooh” tunes with Zooey Deschanel. [The Odds]
Will there be a sequel to “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo?” [Speakeasy]
Speaking of which, “Now that Mara is a big star, she’s comfortable downplaying a role other actresses would have killed for,” namely, her part in the remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” [Bloody Disgusting]
Considering her blue blooded background, I’m not really surprised by Mara’s comments. She’s had everything handed to her in life, why would she be appreciative of anything?
I agree. I happen to think that the Nightmare on Elm Street remake was (stupid) fun but obviously not a film to showcase an actor’s talents. Still, why would someone admit to not taking the job seriously from the very beginning (attempting to botch the audition) b/c she didn’t care for the material. I mean, why did she go through with the audition if she didn’t really want the part? In any other field of business making comments like that would be a detriment to someone’s future employment opportunities. I doubt something major is going to happen to Mara’s career, but I’m really curious if she will still be talked about in 5 or 10 years from now…
mara impressed me in tgwtdt but whenever i see her in interviews she comes across so poorly and snobby I now find myself rotting against her
I can’t stand her in the interviews I’ve seen.
I happen to think that ‘The Birdcage’ is one of the funniest, most quotable, effortlessly re-watchable comedies of all-time. I love every single thing about it.
Agreed.
Sweet. Always happy to see fellow Birdcagers. :)
I’m so glad it’s one of those movies I just discovered because it happened to be on my kitchen TV while I was cooking some food. I came across it with no preconceptions whatsoever and it completely won me over. Glad to see others liking it as well.