Roundup: Academy picks the screenwriters of the future

The winners of the Academy’s annual Nicholls Fellowship in Screenwriting rarely get too much attention, gien that these new writers and their scripts are completely unknown quantities. Still, it’s worth keeping these names in mind, since every now and then, a Nicholls winner makes it to the screen with some success. One of 2010’s choices, for example, was Destin Daniel Cretton’s much-beloved indie “Short Term 12”; 1992 winner Susannah Grant went on to write the Oscar-nominated script for “Erin Brockovich.” Perhaps similar things await the writers of this year’s five winners: “Legion,” “Joe Banks,” “Jersey City Story,” “Queen of Hearts” and “Sugar in My Veins.” [AMPAS]
Steve Pond looks over with list of 151 films — a record number — eligible for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar. [The Wrap]
Harvey Weinstein is appealing against the R-rating given by the MPAA to that raunchy romp “Philomena.” [The Guardian]
Glenn Kenny examines the implications of nine key lines from “12 Years a Slave.” [Cinephiled]
The BAFTA Children’s Awards are partying like it’s 2012, as “Brave,” “Life of Pi,” “ParaNorman” and “Wreck-It Ralph” compete for Best Feature. [Hollywood Reporter]
With “The Fifth Estate” performing worse at the US box office than any other wide release this year, Jeff Labrecque wonders what happened. [EW]
Is Joaquin Phoenix the most fascinating actor in the movies today? Diana Drumm believes so. [IndieWire]
Frank DiGiacomo asks if Focus Features’ recent woes foretell the death of the studio indie. [Vulture]
Andrew Kendall looks back with affection on one of the shortest performances ever to win an Oscar: Judi Dench in “Shakespeare in Love.” [The Film Experience]
More retro Oscar talk: Mike D’Angelo revisits the 2001 Best Actress field, deeming Halle Berry “flat-out terrible” and sticking up for Piper Perabo. [The Dissolve]
I think Halle Berry gave a very good performace. Im fine with her win. But he post-win work has been mostly unfortunate. I think that dampens her win in retrospect.
Sissy Spacek was fantastic. Nicole was iconic. Renee was charming. Judi was Judi … Wonderful.
I wonder what wouldve happened in Jennifer Connelly got nommed in Lead.
And Naomi Watts absolutely deserved a nod, if not the win, for Mulholland Dr.
“The Fifth Estate” is really, really bad, so that’s always going to be a hurdle for adult-skewing dramas. And while I like Benedict Cumberbatch, I don’t know why people are insisting that he’s a big star. A few hundred Tumblr obsessives does not equal superstardom. Is that a bad reflection on him? Not at all. But certain quarters need to stop jumping the gun, declaring people movie stars after one or two roles, and then wondering why it doesn’t work out.
Cumberbatch seems like the contemporary equivalent of Alan Rickman to me.
I agree with the original poster. Maybe in cinephile land, Cumberbatch and others are “stars”. But he (and the rest) are just really good actors whom we know and even seek out. Most of the public simply doesnt know or care about them yet.
Naomi Watts certainly gives one of the best performance in the history of film (I know, I know, it’s something thrown out too often, but it’s just a marvel). She would be Oscar worthy enough before the twist (as the article linked here notes), but when you consider the entire performance, the woman deserved just about every acting accolade. I agree that Halle Berry is an atrocious actress, though I disagree about Spaceck being calculated in *In the Bedroom*, it’s quite a memorable performance, but really, Watts should have won.
Isabelle Huppert should have won.
Mike doesn’t do a great job of explaining the difference between “there was a sense at the time that giving the prize to anyone else could only be construed as racism” and “Berry’s performance is so awful that only the fear of being accused of racism could possibly explain her winning the Oscar”. Aren’t they the same thing?
There’s always a bit of cringing when one pulls the race card as an explanation, especially when Oscar injustices happen every year. But the truth is, I think that was the Best Actor/Actress narrative for that year. There’s no other way around it. And you know what? Sissy Spacek and Russell Crowe already had one and Nicole Kidman got one, so all kind of ended well. I don’t see why it’s still such a sore subject.
For the record, Nic was my lady for the year. But Halle’s last scene, the wordless ice cream sequence, was purely magical.
It was a cardinal sin not to nominate Watts for Mulholland Dr. Not surprisingly, she topped the best actress of 2000s survey. A performance that will be remembered over and above many of the Oscar winning ones. Probably that in itself is a bigger reward than the actual Oscar.
In last year’s THR roundtable, she mentions that no director has ever asked her to give audition after Mulholland Dr. A testimony in itself, how powerful her performance is in the film.