Roundup: ‘American Hustle’ ensemble gets Palm Springs honor

I’m interested to see how it shakes out, awards-wise, for ensemble of “American Hustle,” one of the most integrated and evenly weighted in any of this year’s heavyweight contenders. Jennifer Lawrence appears to have nailed down a Supporting Actress spot for her sensational turn, but I’d like to see Amy Adams and Bradley Cooper start picking up equivalent momentum, while Christian Bale, Jeremy Renner and even Robert De Niro all contribute to the electricity. At any rate, it’s one case where ensemble honors seem justified and not merely a veiled award for the film as a whole. So it is that “Hustle” will receive the Ensemble Performance Award at the Palm Springs fest, which has already announced acting honors for Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey, Bruce Dern and Julia Roberts. [PSIFF]
Eileen Jones on “Inside Llewyn Davis” and the Coen Brothers’ ongoing preoccupation with failure. [Salon]
Two Oscar winners — Shirley MacLaine and Herbie Hancock — were among those feted at last night’s Kennedy Center Honors. [Washington Post]
“American Hustle” costume designer Michael Wilkinson talks about how he brought the grubby glamor of the 1970s to the screen. [Women’s Wear Daily]
Warner Bros. is releasing the 48fps version of “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” in nearly twice as many cinemas as its predecessor — so why is nobody talking about the technology this time round? [The Wrap]
Christian Bale talks about his love-hate relationship with acting, instilled in him as a child. [The Guardian]
Speaking of Bale, he inspired this list of actors who work least in their native accents: in only three of his last 20 films has he played a Brit. (And not even a Welshman, at that.) [The Wire]
Another entry in Nathaniel Rogers and company’s ongoing For Your Consideration series I can fully get behind: “The Conjuring” for Best Sound Editing. [Film Experience]
Tim Gray on three low-key directors he believes are receiving too little credit this season: John Wells, John Lee Hancock and Richard Linklater. I’d say one of those things is not like the others. [Variety]
Robert DeNiro is in American Hustle??
Yup. It’s a cameo but a significant one since he appears in one of the film’s best scenes.
I’ve been avoiding mentioning it as a spoiler (for the most part), but I loved that surprise appearance. He’s well used and kudos to hair, makeup and costume departments.
Guy, I firmly believe that when awards bodies like the Globes and SAG announce their nominees, Adams and Cooper will make their way into the conversation. I expect both to land nominations along with Lawrence.
Irked a little by the article from The Wire, which snarks that “many American producers and execs figure that Aussies and Brits are interchangeable,” while unironically labeling all US accents the same under Meryl Streep’s entry. Julia Child’s mid-Atlantic accent, the Minnesota accent from Prairie Home Companion, and the (botched) Bronx accent from Doubt are all examples of the actress working outside of her native pronunciation. Culture isn’t always drawn by national boundaries, and until the author grasps that concept I’d suggest he refrain from trotting out tired stereotypes about Americans, producers or otherwise. Not to be too sour, but this is the type of hypocrisy that can sometimes rub me the wrong way.
You make a fair point. The author of that article is American, by the way, so it least it’s self-stereotyping!
I think Adams was a serious challenger to Blanchett at the NYFCC awards, but it was curious to me that Bradley Cooper was apparently not in the mix at all despite the love for the movie from that group. Is it possible that people are considering him a lead?
Joe Reid’s list points to the Aussies as a group that most frequently works outside their native accents. I would add the Irish to that list. Saoirse Ronan, Colin Farrell, and Cillian Murphy are Americans or Brits more often than they are Irish
Peter O’Toole! Although he lived in England for much of his youth.
Ha! I think O’Toole lived in England since infancy. He wasn’t even sure where he was born since he has certificates from both Leeds and Ireland.
I forgot Fassbender though! His natural bizarro Irish-German accent has only been heard once onscreen (Fish Tank).
Still, neither of his parents are English, and he was likely somewhat embedded in the Irish immigrant community, having gone to Catholic school. I think he’s an actor somewhat like Ian McKellen, who has developed speech patterns even in everyday speech that do not reflect his native accent.
Other Irish actors who often play non-Irish characters are Pierce Brosnan, Michael Gambon, and Patrick McGoohan. Then there’s Daniel Day-Lewis, who like Peter O’Toole, is hard to place.
Bale didn’t really grow up in Wales. The vast majority of his childhood was in England.
His parents aren’t Welsh either.
