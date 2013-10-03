Roundup: BAFTA hosts Tom Hanks’ ‘life in pictures’

Tom Hanks’ two-pronged Oscar campaign this year seems to be going well enough on either side of the Atlantic, but the resurgent actor is really courting the British vote this year. He’s the unofficial mascot of the BFI London Film Festival, appearing on the red carpet next Wednesday for the fest opener “Captain Phillips,” and returning to close things out with the world premiere of “Saving Mr. Banks” on October 20. Before, then, meanwhile, he’ll be the subject of a BAFTA ‘Life in Pictures’ tribute evening, where he’ll discuss his career and his craft before a London audience. Previous luminaries to have been hosted in such a way include Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, Dustin Hoffman, Cate Blanchett and Helen Mirren. Hanks has never won a competitive BAFTA, though he accepted an honorary award at BAFTA Los Angeles’ Britannia Awards a few years back. [BAFTA]
Scott Tobias on how “Gravity” at once demonstrates the limitations and miraculous possibilities of CGI. [The Dissolve]
Scott Feinberg on how “Enough Said,” Nicole Holofcener’s lovely romcom for grownups, is building awards momentum. I hope he’s right. [The Race]
Amy Kaufman on the conflicted Hollywood presence of the late Tom Clancy. [LA Times]
Blake Lively in “Gravity?” Benicio Del Toro in “Star Trek Into Darkness?” Kyle Buchanan on the stars almost cast in some of 2013’s biggest films. [Vulture]
“Diana” director Oliver Hirschbiegel answers his (many) critics, and explains why his approach to the film was “un-British.” [Screen Daily]
Richard Kuipers is impressed by the Philippines’ Oscar submission, “Transit.” [Variety]
Xan Brooks on “Before Midnight” and its “unfashionably early” arrival in the awards race. [The Guardian]
Nathaniel Rogers revives a feature beloved by online Oscar nostalgists: the Supporting Actress Smackdown. Who shoulda won in 1980? [The Film Experience]
Oh my, it’s high time Tom should win a competitive Bafta, two if possible.
Who won the BAFTA during the two Hanks Oscar wins?
I’ll guess Liam Neeson or Anthony Hopkins won the first year and either Nigel Hawthorne or John Travolta won the following year.
I think Hugh Grant was the winner for Four Weddings
Anthony Hopkins won (for Shadowlands, not The Remains of the Day) in the 1993 race, while Hanks wasn’t even nominated. Hugh Grant, as John correctly remembers, won the following year.
You guys know this information is all readily available on IMDb and Wikipedia, don’t you? ;)
