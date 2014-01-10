Roundup: BAFTA voter slams his fellow ‘sheep’

01.10.14

For a while now, awards-watchers have noted the transformation of BAFTA from a quirky British outsider to a fairly slavish Oscar follower in the awards race — and it turns out some voters have too. One, in particular, has anonymously admonished the organization (himself included) for dishonest voting: “The voting process is based less on artistic merit than on a combination of coercion, trend-following and pot luck … Bafta voting guidelines state explicitly that you must only vote for films you have seen. Which makes perfect sense. But I’ve done it. And I bet everyone else has, too. You vote for the ones you think are going to win. We’re sheep. And we follow the sheep in front of us … It’s why the same old names appear year after year.” Not exactly a revelation, this, nor is it is exclusive to BAFTA. [The Guardian]

Michael Cieply and Brooks Barnes on a recent shift in Oscar convention: the most-nominated film no longer takes Best Picture as a matter of course. [New York Times]

Steve McQueen is developing a BBC TV drama focusing on the experience of British black families. [Screen Daily]

Matthew Eng on “American Hustle’s” Jennifer Lawrence problem. I don’t quite agree, but a great read. [The Film Experience]

Tim Gray wonders if “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” will perform even less well in next week’s nominations than its predecessor, which netted three nods last year. [Variety]

Meanwhile, the film’s production designer, Dan Hennah, discusses his process. [Below the Line]

The Hollywood Film Awards will be televised in future. Steve Pond, like everyone else, is skeptical. [The Wrap]

Jen Chaney on why this, once again, will not be Leonardo DiCaprio’s year at the Oscars. [The Dissolve]

Christopher Nolan will be honored will the Founder’s Award at this year’s Slamdance Film Festival. [Hollywood Reporter]

Bilge Ebiri on how “Frozen” went from a hit to a phenomenon. [Vulture]

