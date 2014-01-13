Roundup: Chris Hemsworth to deliver the Oscar news on Thursday

There’s been such a flurry of awards-related news over the past few days that I somehow completely missed the announcement over the weekend that Chris Hemsworth has been selected to announce the Academy Award nominations on Thursday with new AMPAS president Cheryl Boone Isaacs. There was a time when this task routinely fell to a former Oscar winner or nominee — which, in case you need reminding, Hemsworth is not. But they’ve been mixing it up of late — Emma Stone did the honors last year. Will it fall to Hemsworth to announce a Best Supporting Actor nod for his “Rush” co-star Daniel Brühl? [AMPAS]

Oscar hopeful “The Broken Circle Breakdown” won the FIPRESCI Award for foreign language film of the year at the Palm Springs fest. [Screen Daily]

Tim Gray on the “officialisation” of Oscar screeners in this year’s race. [Variety]

Scott Feinberg reports from this weekend’s BAFTA Tea, where guests ranged from Sally Hawkins to Martin Scorsese. [Hollywood Reporter]

Musician Suzanne Vega has voiced her reservations about “Inside Llewyn Davis.” Hey, why not? [The Carpetbagger]

With “Inside Llewyn Davis” in mind, The Dissolve team discuss films about musicians, and what makes them work. [The Dissolve]

Claire L. Evans on why “Her” is a 21st-century “Flowers for Algernon.” [Grantland]

Steve Pond weighs up the final nine contenders for Best Foreign Language Film, and has his own ideas about which three the executive committee saved. [The Wrap]

Jamie Doward examines “Belle,” the British, female-led counterpoint to “12 Years a Slave.” [The Guardian]

Dana Harris kicks off Slate’s annual Movie Club discussion, with Wesley Morris, Stepohanie Zacharek and Mark Harris also set to participate. [Slate]