Roundup: Defying the NC-17 rating for ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’

10.24.13 5 years ago 3 Comments
There’s been much fuss about the MPAA hobbling “Blue is the Warmest Color” with an NC-17 rating, the film’s inability to screen in Idaho, and so on. In New York, however, one theater — the IFC Center, of course — is taking matters into their own hands by ignoring the restrictive rating. Manager John Vanco says viewers of high-school age will be admitted, stating: “This is not a movie for young children, but it is our judgment that it is not inappropriate for mature, inquiring teenagers who are looking ahead to the emotional challenges and opportunities that adulthood holds.” That strikes me as a sensible attitude, and A.O. Scott — who has permitted his 14-year-old daughter to see the sexually explicit film twice — agrees. [New York Times]
Historian Alex von Tunzelmann takes issue with what she perceives as US jingoism in “Captain Phillips.” [The Guardian]
Steve Pond wonders whether the stratospheric festival reviews for “Gravity” and “12 Years a Slave” left the film nowhere to go but down upon release. [The Wrap]
R. Kurt Osenlung considers the Oscar prospects of “The Great Gatsby,” declaring it the frontrunner for Best Costume Design and Best Original Song. [House Next Door
An excellent examination by Calum Marsh of Steve McQueen’s pre”Hunger” film work. [Film.com]
Scott Feinberg offers his take on the departure of several Oscar hopefuls from this year’s race (though including “The Immigrant” and “Grace of Monaco” as “major contenders” is a stretch). [The Race]
George Clooney, meanwhile, further explains the postponement of “The Monuments Men,” and blast Sharon Waxman. [Deadline]
Why “Gravity” and “All is Lost” do what television cannot. [Tribeca Film]
The Weinstein Company will release Justin Kurzel’s new take on “Macbeth,” with Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard. [The Dissolve]

Around The Web

TAGS12 YEARS A SLAVEACADEMY AWARDSBlue is the the Warmest ColorCAPTAIN PHILLIPSgeorge clooneyGRAVITYIn ContentionTHE GREAT GATSBYTHE MONUMENTS MEN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP