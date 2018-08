Roundup: Defying the NC-17 rating for ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’

There’s been much fuss about the MPAA hobbling “Blue is the Warmest Color” with an NC-17 rating, the film’s inability to screen in Idaho, and so on. In New York, however, one theater — the IFC Center, of course — is taking matters into their own hands by ignoring the restrictive rating. Manager John Vanco says viewers of high-school age will be admitted, stating: “This is not a movie for young children, but it is our judgment that it is not inappropriate for mature, inquiring teenagers who are looking ahead to the emotional challenges and opportunities that adulthood holds.” That strikes me as a sensible attitude, and A.O. Scott — who has permitted his 14-year-old daughter to see the sexually explicit film twice — agrees. [ New York Times