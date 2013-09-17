Roundup: DiCaprio goes the presidential biopic route

Leonardo DiCaprio, it seems, has never met a prestige biopic he didn’t like. We’ve already seen his respective takes on Howard Hughes (which netted him an Oscar nod), J. Edgar Hoover and the somewhat less immediately recognizable Frank Abagnale Jr., and will soon see him as business shark turned motivational speaker Jordan Belfort in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Next up: Woodrow Wilson, 28th President of the US, already played to Oscar-nominated affect by Alexander Knox in a 1944 biopic. DiCaprio will co-produce the new film, based on a recently published biography by Pulitzer Prize winner A. Scott Berg. No denying the star’s conscientiousness and commitment, but would anyone else like to see him do a romantic comedy at some point? [Deadline]
Justin Chang, Peter Debruge and Scott Foundas’ excellent Toronto wrap-up goes deeper than the standard-issue awards conversation. [Variety]
The National Board of review unveiled a new website, and announced tat it will reveal its award winners on December 4. [NBR]
The American Film Institute has set January 10 for its awards date — it’ll announce its annual list of film and TV honorees on December 9. [Screen Daily]
Some of you already picked up on this yesterday, but for those who missed it, David Cox brashly jumps the gun on the “12 Years a Slave” backlash. Without seeing it, of course. [The Guardian]
Five things you should know about Hayao Miyazaki’s upcoming Oscar hopeful “The Wind Rises.” [LA Times]
Scott Feinberg talks to IFC head Jonathan Sehrings, who’s unhappy with the foreign-language Oscar system that has left “Blue is the Warmest Color” and “Like Father, Like Son” out of the running, So it goes. [THR]
No sooner has the dust settled on the Toronto premiere of a new “Therese Raquin” adaptation than Brian De Palma announces his intention to make another. [Empire]
Filming starts on “The Imitation Game,” a WWII codebreaker biopic starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley. [Coming Soon]
This is a week old, but it’s pretty nifty: mapping the “constellations” between directors and their favorite stars. [New York Times]
DiCaprio continues to indulge his worst instincts. Is no one telling him to cut it out with the accents and period pieces? Subsequent performances in Shutter Island, J. Edgar, Django Unchained, and The Great Gatsby risk the actor becoming a sort of self parody. And the problem is, he’s not particularly good at these accents or conveying this time period. It’s a shtick that doesn’t suit him. Leonardo DiCaprio looks absolutely nothing like Woodrow Wilson, and his mannerisms – along with his almost alien youthfulness and lack of gravitas – will poison this role. Hugh Laurie comes to mind as someone who could play Woodrow Wilson, as does David Strathairn or even Robert Lindsay. I’m glad to see DiCaprio finally exploring comedy in the Wolf of Wall Street (and in a time period at least a little closer to the present day and in an accent at least a little closer to his natural voice). Do more of that, Leo, and less of this.
Nothing like a moron trying to sound like he’s a goddamn NT Times Review Critic
Nothing like an idle snarker dismissing an articulate comment while adding nothing of value to the conversation.
Haha no hard feelings I could spare to lose a couple question marks.
I like Catch Me If You Can so I hope DiCaprio figures it out.
Didn’t Scorsese want him for a Teddy Roosevelt biopic a few years ago? (a much better physical match than Woodrow Wilson)
Great Gatsby wasn’t a romantic comedy?
Most comedies don’t end in tragedy.
I think you’re taking the comment a little too much at face value, Jake.
It’s not a romantic comedy, but there are comedic elements as well as romantic elements, and I think Leo did very well with both. I wish he would do more of that.
Whoops. Missed the joke.
That Therese news coming just as I was writing about it in my TIFF roundup. Have you seen it Guy?
It’s quite possibly the worst film in the career of everyone involved.
I wasn’t at Toronto, so I haven’t seen it.
Oh, I didn’t know it was a world premiere actually. You haven’t miss much at all anyway.
if I remember correctly Leonardo first announced retirement, then that he wants to play Rasputin, now this. why is heo desperately trying to win an Oscar? he doesn’t need it. he should just keep on eating healthy food and maybe he’ll live long enough to win an honorary one. he has a rich enough career for that already. I agree with John G. up there. he’s not very good in this kind of roles. he was the best in Catch Me If You Can. he should do that more.
Weinstein must realise The Immigrant, can’t go to VOD, please realise the film, which is great and amazing performance.
I thought Gatsby was a step in the right direction for Leo. He has it in him to be a great movie star in the classic sense, but Gatsby was the first time it felt like he was allowing himself to be appealing on screen since maybe Catch Me If You Can. Part of me wonders if he felt so overwhelmed by being the biggest heartthrob in the world after Titanic that he has been over correcting ever since.
Interesting. Perhaps that IS part of it (his choices).
I think that has a lot to do with it too.
Wait wait wait wait wait wait wait! Time out! I thought that DiCaprio was retiring after Wolf of Wall Street because he’s overworked.
People have been blowing his quote about taking some time off way out of proportion. He just wanted a short break, and as of now it’s been 8 or 9 months since he’s been on a film set.
Regarding Wilson, I don’t think anyone should bother reading into this yet. There’s no script or director yet, so it’s a few years off at the very least. Also, Leo attaches himself to these projects at least once a month and 95% of them never happen. Just recently there was a Rasputin biopic and a viking drama. He was also considering a role as Alan Turing in the Imitation Game which just went to Cumberbatch.