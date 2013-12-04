Roundup: ‘Frozen’ is a hit, but is it selling itself short?

Disney’s “Frozen” has been doing rather well for itself this week — not just commercially, but with critics who have largely welcomed its return to some of the studio’s classic formulae. The same degree of goodwill, however, has not been extended to the rather gauche marketing campaign for the film, which strenuously downplays its female leads, fairytale origins and musical elements. In a bang-on piece, Justin Chang understands the commercial strategy behind this, but still thinks it’s a mistake: “It’s not unreasonable — especially since truthfulness and transparency are among the movie’s key themes — to wish that it were being presented with less self-loathing and more honesty, as well as more confidence in its considerable artistic virtues.” [Variety
]
David Ehrlich’s video montage of his 25 favorite films of 2013 is a beautiful thing. [Film.com
]
Commercially, “Saving Mr. Banks” has opened softly in the UK, placing behind “Free Birds,” with a lower screen average than the “Carrie” remake. Can it still be a holiday hit Stateside? [The Guardian
]
The remarkable aural landscape (okay, seascape) of “All is Lost” is the focus of this video profile. [SoundWorks Collection
]
Steve Coogan talks about getting serious (well, to a point) in “Philomena.” [The Credits]
Lost in “Her”: Sara Maria Vizcarrondo on the unexpected ways Spike Jonze’s latest corresponds with his ex-wife Sofia Coppola’s “Lost in Translation.” [Fandor]
Writing before yesterday’s NYFCC vote, Joe Reid braces himself for the onslaught of critics’ honors. [The Wire]
Benedict Cumberbatch and Jennifer Lawrence are Tumblr’s most reblogged stars. That J.Law backlash is really kicking in, isn’t it? [Vulture]
Alex Pappademas joins the small but passionate band of advocates for Cameron Diaz in “The Counselor,” who “boldly went where no other A-list actress would dare to go.” [Grantland]
Scott Foundas gets straight to wondering if Paul Walker will make the Academy’s In Memoriam montage. [Hollywood Reporter]
Movie writers cant seem to get their heads around the fact that Disney’s marketing campaign for “Frozen” WORKED!!
You know what? Disney should put Justin Chang in charge of advertising for their next animated musical, and promise him 1% of the opening weekend BO. Lets see how much “honesty” and “integrity” matter to him then.
Agree. The stakes are high here financially so marketing it well enough to attract as much as viewers as possible is essential. The content is good anyway and they were trailer that actually focused on the fairy tale stuff anyway, it was just not as heavy as the Olaf-heavy campaign which really worked to get kids especially young boys, come on let’s face for boys 7 up, it will be hard to get to watch a movie about princesses.
Actually, Justin Chang acknowledges that the marketing worked. He actually says it flat out in the article. His lament is focused on the fact that it had to disguise that it focuses on two princesses (specifically two strong female characters) in order to appeal to a broader market. And that is indeed unfortunate and worthy of critique. It’s a thoughtful article worth reading.
I’m confused, is J.Law backlash kicking in or was that sarcasm?
Obviously it’s not kicking in.
You won’t see the backlash in Tumblr for sure since that’s very young skewing where JLaw appeals greatly. The backlash is really more on Oscar-centric sites which is really just the loud minority even in the online world