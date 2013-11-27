Roundup: Golden Globes won’t be seduced by Johansson’s voice in ‘Her’

11.27.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

There’s been a lot of speculation about the possibility of Scarlett Johansson scoring an acting Oscar nod for her acclaimed voice work in “Her.” It’d be a first, but the buzz is growing in volume. Still, if she pulls it off, it’ll be without any help from the Golden Globes — the HFPA has ruled her ineligible in their Best Supporting Actress category. It’s not exactly surprising, given that they’ve previously disqualified motion-capture performances by the likes of Andy Serkis. (The Globes are littered with arcane restrictions: animated and foreign-language films can’t compete for Best Picture, for example.) Warner Bros. appealed against the ruling, but to no avail; the good news is that she’s still eligible for Oscar and SAG consideration. [Variety]

Writer Brian Sibley on the unmade “Mary Poppins” sequel that he worked on with P.L. Travers, and how she’d have been “appalled” at her life becoming film fodder. [Evening Standard

A streaming movie playlist for a range of approaches to Thanksgiving weekend, from “Stagecoach” to “Young Adult.” [The Dissolve]

Sandra Bullock and Oprah Winfrey are among the nominees for the Women’s Image Network Awards. [WIN]

Jose Solis wants awards voters to give Cameron Diaz’s performance in “The Counselor” a second (or perhaps a first) look. [The Film Experience]

Five production designers, from films including “The Hobbit” and “The Butler,” reveal some trade secrets. [LA Times]

Randi Altman profiles “All is Lost” director J.C. Chandor, with particular focus on the film’s technical demands. [Below the Line]

Jacki Weaver talks about her late-career adventure, and carving her niche as the worst mother in movies. [The Telegraph]

Ben Stiller tells Scott Feinberg that he’d consider moving exclusively into directing. [Hollywood Reporter]

