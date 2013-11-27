Roundup: Golden Globes won’t be seduced by Johansson’s voice in ‘Her’

There’s been a lot of speculation about the possibility of Scarlett Johansson scoring an acting Oscar nod for her acclaimed voice work in “Her.” It’d be a first, but the buzz is growing in volume. Still, if she pulls it off, it’ll be without any help from the Golden Globes — the HFPA has ruled her ineligible in their Best Supporting Actress category. It’s not exactly surprising, given that they’ve previously disqualified motion-capture performances by the likes of Andy Serkis. (The Globes are littered with arcane restrictions: animated and foreign-language films can’t compete for Best Picture, for example.) Warner Bros. appealed against the ruling, but to no avail; the good news is that she’s still eligible for Oscar and SAG consideration. [Variety]
Writer Brian Sibley on the unmade “Mary Poppins” sequel that he worked on with P.L. Travers, and how she’d have been “appalled” at her life becoming film fodder. [Evening Standard]
A streaming movie playlist for a range of approaches to Thanksgiving weekend, from “Stagecoach” to “Young Adult.” [The Dissolve]
Sandra Bullock and Oprah Winfrey are among the nominees for the Women’s Image Network Awards. [WIN]
Jose Solis wants awards voters to give Cameron Diaz’s performance in “The Counselor” a second (or perhaps a first) look. [The Film Experience]
Five production designers, from films including “The Hobbit” and “The Butler,” reveal some trade secrets. [LA Times]
Randi Altman profiles “All is Lost” director J.C. Chandor, with particular focus on the film’s technical demands. [Below the Line]
Jacki Weaver talks about her late-career adventure, and carving her niche as the worst mother in movies. [The Telegraph]
Ben Stiller tells Scott Feinberg that he’d consider moving exclusively into directing. [Hollywood Reporter]
I think all the Johansson publicity will only secure Phoenix award season nominations. Theoretically (since I haven’t seen the movie) all of her scenes are with him anyway—and he’s a lot easier to nominate since they have already in the recent past.
In the HFPA’s defense, they gave Robin Williams a special Golden Globe for his voice work in “Aladdin” way back in 1992 (well, 1993, if we’re going by the date of the ceremony). That’s more than the Academy or SAG has ever done for a voice performance. I actually think the best thing to do the next time Andy Serkis gives a critically acclaimed motion-capture performance (which we all know he’ll do again soon) would be to give him a special technical Oscar for advancing the art of motion-capture acting. That way they’re at least acknowledging his talent even if they’re not ready to give a motion-capture and/or voice performance an Oscar nomination.