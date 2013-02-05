Roundup: Have the Oscars reconnected with America?

#Django Unchained #Joaquin Phoenix
02.05.13 5 years ago 25 Comments

The great Frank Rich has weighed in on the Oscar race with what is sure to remain one of the best pieces of the season, in which he celebrates what he sees as the Academy’s return to relevance: “Whatever the explanation-and little in show business happens by design-the movie industry has reconnected with the country. It has produced no fewer than four movies that have provoked animated, often rancorous public debate: ‘Zero Dark Thirty,’ ‘Argo,’ ‘Lincoln,’ and ‘Django Unchained,’ a film that pushes so many hot buttons you can”t quite believe it was made.” He goes on to make the case for why “Django” deserves the Best Picture award, and even if you disagree — I certainly do — it’s an essential, exuberant read. [New York]

Why “Amour,” for all its focus on senior citizens, may play better to younger audiences. [The Guardian]

Sasha Stone believes “Argo” vs. “Lincoln” is this year’s David vs. Goliath awards narrative. Though with a star director, season-long hype and over $100 million in the bank, “Argo” is a pretty beefy David. [Awards Daily]

With “Before Midnight” still hot from Sundance, Nathaniel Rogers asks what kind of sequels are necessary at the movies. [The Film Experience]

In a tight race for Best Animated Feature, Glenn Whipp wonders if Academy members are actually going to watch all the nominees before voting. [Gold Standard]

How an exhausted Jessica Chastain has discovered the difficulty of balancing a Broadway show with the awards circuit. It used to be more common for actors with the same dilemma to opt out of the latter. [The Wrap]

Five reasons why Joaquin Phoenix should beat Daniel Day-Lewis to the Best Actor Oscar. [Jeremy Helligar]

Melena Ryzik listens in on a PGA panel in which producers of many of this year’s Best Picture nominees spill production secrets. [The Carpetbagger]

Mark Boal on the scene he found hardest to write in “Zero Dark Thirty.” [Vulture]

In a movie landscape where Abraham Lincoln has pierced ears, Rebecca Keegan investigates how faithfully our contemporary appearances can serve period pieces. [LA Times]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Django Unchained#Joaquin Phoenix
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSAMOURARGOBEFORE MIDNIGHTDJANGO UNCHAINEDIn ContentionJESSICA CHASTAINjoaquin phoenixLincolnMARK BOALZero Dark Thirty

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP