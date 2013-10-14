Roundup: ‘Her’ arrives in the Oscar race

The story of the weekend, as you may have heard by now, is that Spike Jonze’s “Her” went down a storm at the NYFF this weekend. Critics (including HitFix’s Drew McWeeny) are nuts for the oddball techno-romance. Can all that critical love translate into Academy attention, as it did with Jonze’s first two features? Steve Pond belives so, declaring the film a likely bet for Best Picture and Best Original SCreenplay nominations, though he thinks acting nominations will require some adventurousness from the actors’ branch — particularly if Scarlett Johansson is to be the first actor ever nominated for a voice-only performance. [The Wrap]
Jonze and Takashi Miike are among the directors in Competition at next month’s Rome Film Festival. [Variety]
The Weinstein Company has mistakenly categorized “Fruitvale Station” stars Octavia Spencer and Melonie Diaz as lead actresses on the film’s Academy screeners. [The Race]
Danny Boyle is the latest A-list filmmaker to turn his hand to television. [The Guardian]
Veteran British director Richard Lester will receive a lifetime achievement award from the LA Film Critics. “A Hard Days’ Night” is the title everyone connects with him first, but go seek out “Petulia.” [LA Times]
With a heavy majority of Best Actress winners this century having played real-life figures, Susan Wloszczyna discusses women and biopics in the Oscar race. [Women and Hollywood]
Steve McQueen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and others discuss the “essentially American narrative” of “12 Years a Slave.” [New York Times]
Fellow genre geeks Quentin Tarantino and Bong Joon-ho shoot the breeze at the Busan Film Festival. [Screen Daily]
Disney chairman Bob Iger will receive the Milestone Award at the Producers’ Guild Awards in January. [Deadline]
Breathe easy, everyone: Abdellatif Kechiche believes “Blue is the Warmest Color” should be released after all. [The Playlist]
R. Kurt Osenlund on why, early in the season as it is, “Gravity” already has two Oscars — at least — locked down. [House Next Door]
I think the most obvious hurdle for Her is whether older Academy members “get” the very concept of this movie. This is a group of people who were flummoxed by electronic voting last year, with some reporting that they don’t even own a computer or know how to use the Internet. Warner Bros. is no doubt hoping that the movie really resonates with younger voters.
Yeah, but I also think that it’s far less quirky than that Steve Pond article suggest. Yeah, there’s an awkward scene early on and there’s the foul-mouthed video game, but otherwise it’s pretty standard, no? Just of-the-moment.
I haven’t seen the movie, so if you have, you’re way ahead of me on this. From what I can tell of the reviews, though, it does seem fairly accessible on an emotional level, so perhaps that will help draw in the people for whom the concept doesn’t resonate.
More like most obvious “Her-dle”. Zing!
No, but seriously, I really want to see this movie.
I had trouble getting into “Her”, couldn’t really connect for me. It kept my interest and was beautifully shot by Van Hoytema who is becoming one of my favorite lensers. Was also nice to see Joaquin playing a bit of a lighter character than usual but overall it didn’t stick with me. I also had seen Blue is the Warmest Color the night before so any movies the rest of the weekend were at a severe disadvantage.