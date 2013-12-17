Roundup: Indies miss out as Academy reveals 289 Oscar-eligible titles

#Jennifer Lawrence
12.17.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

The annual list of films eligible for general-category Oscar consideration is always a bit of a dispiriting one. Every viable contender is on the list, as well as plenty of non-viable ones, but many of the year’s best films from the foreign and independent spheres aren’t. That’s not the Academy’s fault — a film has to be submitted to be considered — but it does reveal how the expense and effort of an Oscar campaign is all too often beyond the means of the little guys. So it is that this year’s list of 289 eligible titles includes “Grown Ups 2,” but “Upstream Color,” “Mother of George” and “A Hijacking,” for example, are all officially out of contention. [AMPAS

David O. Russell is ambivalent about the classification of “American Hustle” as a comedy at the Golden Globes. [New York Times]

With the dust settled on Jennifer Lawrence’s win for an “enormously fun” turn in Russell’s last film, Mike D’Angelo looks back on the 2012 Best Actress race. [The Dissolve

Sally Hawkins on “Blue Jasmine,” the similarities between Woody Allen and Mike Leigh, and being a “Star Wars” extra. [Variety]

Julie Andrews lends a hand to the “Saving Mr. Banks” campaign. I suppose she would. [Hollywood Reporter]

R. Kurt Osenlund rounds up the worst movie posters of 2013. [Slant

Glenn Whipp reports from an Academy screening of “American Hustle” over the weekend. Turns out they love Jennifer Lawrence. Who knew? [LA Times]

Evangeline Lilly’s Best Actress Oscar campaign gets a major boost from the BFCA! Or, you know, not. [The Wire]

A lovely appreciation of the late Joan Fontaine by Farran Nehme. [Self-Styled Siren]

Malcolm McDowell, meanwhile, writes a colorful tribute to his “Caligula” co-star Peter O’Toole, chicken gizzards and all. [The Guardian]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSAMERICAN HUSTLEBLUE JASMINEDAVID O RUSSELLEVANGELINE LILLYIn ContentionJENNIFER LAWRENCEJoan FontaineJULIE ANDREWSPeter O'TooleSALLY HAWKINSSAVING MR. BANKSUPSTREAM COLOR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP