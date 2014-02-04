Roundup: Is Kristin Scott Thomas quitting movies?

File this under “retirement announcements we hope are short-lived,” as Kristin Scott Thomas claims that she’s ending her screen career: ” I cannot cope with another film. I realised I’ve done the things I know how to do so many times in different languages, and I just suddenly thought, I can’t do it any more. I’m bored by it. So I’m stopping.” Partly motivating this, she says, is the limited array of roles available to women her age: “I’m sort of, as the French would say, ‘stuck between two chairs’, because I’m no longer 40 and sort of a seductress, and I’m not yet a granny … When I go to the movies, I’d rather watch people who’ve lived, who have gone through the mill, who’ve had their heart broken a million times and are still looking for love.” [The Guardian]
Louise Tutts meets some of the key awards strategists on the beat, and find out how they get their films seen. [Screen Daily]
George Clooney discusses the trials and challenges involved in making “The Monuments Men.” [Variety]
Joshua Hammer on the recent wave of films — Oscar nominee “Omar” among them — about the world of informants in the Middle East. [New York Times]
With Toronto last week having made an aggressive move on Telluride, Scott Feinberg wonders where filmmakers’ festival loyalties will lie. [Hollywood Reporter]
Oscar contender “The Hunt” picked up four awards, including Best Film, at Denmark’s Bodil Awards, while Charlotte Gainsbourg took Best Actress for “Nymphomaniac.” [Screen Daily]
I’ve been waiting for someone to write this piece: Why “Frances Ha” and “Inside Llewyn Davis” are cinematic siblings. [The Dissolve]
A lovely piece by Mark Harris on the New York legacy of Philip Seymour Hoffman. [Grantland]
Say it aint so, Kristin :(
Yeah, one of the first things I thought after Inside Llewyn Davis ended was how it would make for a perfect double feature with Frances Ha
I read the first part of that headline and my heart leapt into my throat. Kristin Scott Thomas really is one of the unsung best and it would be such a loss, but I totally see where she’s coming from.
Rewatching “The English Patient” recently, I was suddenly struck by the fact that Minghella actually made the decision to make Katharine Clifton older and more womanly than she was in the novel by casting Thomas and how handsomely that casting decision rewarded. Then it made me think of the era we’re living in now where the character of Tiffany (who is older than Pat in the novel “The Silver Linings Playbook”) is portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence, who is fifteen years the junior of her male co-star. Or where we have the same actress, one year later (at age 23) playing a woman who in real life was in her late 40s/early 50s at the time the movie is depicting. In both cases, Lawrence received huge accolades. I’m not trying to hang this all on her or take away anything from her acting which is ultimately fine in both cases, albeit to varying degrees. But I totally can see how an actress like Kristin Scott Thomas can look at this trend of youth worship and become disheartened.
“She says she will still make some films, but only those she absolutely can’t resist.”
It seems that she is not completely quitting after all.
Loved Harris’ piece. I still just can’t wrap my brain around it, that he won’t be making any more movies or appearances on the stage. Just can’t comprehend it yet.