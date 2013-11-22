Roundup: Jason Statham calls for stunt Oscars

Hardly a week goes by in the awards season without someone or other lobbying for a new Oscar category. But while the likes of Woody Allen are calling for casting Oscars, Jason Statham is joining the chorus for to see stunt work recognized by the Academy: Jason Statham calls for an Oscar category for stunt artists. The British action man rants: “I think it is an overlooked category … Nobody is giving them any credibility. They”re risking their necks. And then you”ve got poncy actors pretending like they”re doing [the stunts] … It”s like a farce.” Of course, SAG has a stunt award, but I’m not convinced many Academy voters would know how to judge the category. [Vanity Fair]

The Cannes Film Festival would be happy to have former persona non grata Lars von Trier back at some point. As if we were ever in doubt about that. [Variety]

Michael Phillips admires Bruce Dern’s work in “Nebraska,” but wonders how things would have turned out with Gene Hackman in his place. [Chicago Tribune]

Alyssa Rosenberg is surprised that white audiences turned out for “12 Years a Slave” and “Fruitvale Station.” [ThinkProgress]

Scott Feinberg picks the 15 documentaries he thinks are likeliest to make the Academy’s shortlist. (“Seduced and Abandoned?” Seriously?) [Hollywood Reporter]

Anonymous insider @MysteryExec calls for more risk and original thinking in the industry. [Tribeca Film]

Indiewire critics list 30 films they hope to see at the Sundance Film Festival in January. [Indiewire]

A profile of the Coens’ regular production designer Jess Gonchor, who’s on top form in “Inside Llewyn Davis.” [Below the Line]

Clever stuff, this: on the 50th anniversary of JFK’s assassination, Joe Reid creates a movie and TV timeline of the event, from “Mad Men” to “The Butler.” [The Wire]