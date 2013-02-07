Roundup: ‘Lincoln’ and its team of non-rivals

“Argo” may have taken a decisive lead in the Best Picture race with its slew of guild wins, but with two weeks of voting left, “Lincoln” isn’t going to go away quietly — indeed, the year’s most nominated film seems to be renewing its media presence, most notably with an extensive interview piece in the New York Times, in which Steven Spielberg and many of his below-the-line collaborators, including nominees Janusz Kaminski, John Williams, Michael Kahn, Rick Carter and Joanna Johnston, weigh in on the challenges and rewards of making the film. This emphasis on team effort should cast the film in a positive light to voters, as does Spielberg’s explanation of what separates the film from his other work: “I”ve never made a film where this was going to succeed or fail based on the writing and based on the performances … Maybe this is the quietest directing I”ve done in my life.” [New York Times]

Jon Weisman looks at the list of stars confirmed to cross the pond for Sunday’s BAFTA award ceremony. [The Vote]

Kevin Fallon rounds up the Oscar contenders looking to cry their way to the podium this year. [Daily Beast]

As more people come round to the idea that Emmanuelle Riva could win the Best Actress Oscar, Xan Brooks takes a closer look at the actress and her chances. [The Guardian]

Why Kathryn Bigelow is the right director to tackle the war on terror. [New Republic]

Scott Feinberg examines why outside endorsements of key contenders — whether from Bill Clinton or Mehmet Oz — matter in the Oscar race. [The Race]

Naomi Watts talks to Daniel Montgomery about her second Oscar nomination, how the Academy’s non-alphabetical announcement gave her a pleasant break, and her upcoming role as Princess Diana. [Gold Derby]

WGA East secretary-treasurer Bob Schneider will receive the Richard Jablow Award for service to the guild at their ceremony on 17 February. [Deadline]

Joe Reid picks 10 titles from the recently completed Sundance Film Festival that he thinks could be in the Oscar conversation this time next year, going so far as to predict potential categories. [Film.com]

Finally, set decorator Garrett Lewis, who received four Oscar nominations for his work on “Beaches,” “Glory,” “Hook” and “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” has passed away at the age of 77. RIP. [Variety]