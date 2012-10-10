Roundup: Marion Cotillard to be honored at Gotham Awards

In what will be a handy boost to her Best Actress Oscar campaign for “Rust and Bone,” French star Marion Cotillard will receive a career tribute at next month’s IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards, traditionally the first stop on the awards calendar. Also due to receive non-competitive honors at the ceremony are Matt Damon, David O. Russell and Participant Media chairman Jeff Skoll. The ceremony takes place a little over a week after Cotillard’s film lands in US theaters. Joana Vicente, director of the IFP, stated: “Marion Cotillard is not only a delight to watch, she is one of the most talented women working in cinema around the world today. Her acting choices are always challenging and rewarding, and her performances show that she is a truly skilled artist, totally dedicated to her craft. We are so honored to present this Tribute to a woman of her magnitude.” Here’s hoping the Academy agrees. [Filmmaker]

Venice Golden Lion winner and South Korean Oscar submission “Pieta” has been acquired for US distribution by Drafthouse Film, who scored a nod last year for “Bullhead.” [Austin Chronicle]

Tom O’Neil claims “Silver Linings Playbook” could suffer in the Oscar race because it won’t reap many craft nods outside editing. Didn’t stop “The Departed” or “Million Dollar Baby” recently, did it? [Gold Derby]

In its first year under the stewardship of former Venice head Marco Mueller, the Rome Film Festival has announced a lineup of 59 world premieres, including new films from Larry Clark and Roman Coppola. [ Variety

Fassbender joins Gosling, Blanchett, Bale, Portman et al in Terrence Malick’s latest… but who will make the final cut? [Thompson on Hollywood]

Guy Ritchie interviews Brad Pitt about “Killing Them Softly,” this, that and the other. [Interview]

Tom Tykwer and the Wachowskis talk about adapting the supposedly unfilmmable in “Cloud Atlas.” [New York Times]

The Film Experience’s Oscar Horrors series continues with a reflection on the Best Art Direction win for “Pan’s Labyrinth.” [The Film Experience]

Check out six minutes of Thomas Newman’s score for “Skyfall.” Haven’t heard it myself yet, but Newman and Bond still don’t quite go together in my mind. Intrigued. [Rope of Silicon]

The film’s been out a while, but this is a good read: Nick Bradshaw interviews the makers of “Searching for Sugar Man,” a good bet to crack the Oscar documentary shortlist. [Sight & Sound]