Roundup: Michelle Obama hosts the ‘Beasts’ team at the White House

“Lincoln” may have unexpectedly received the in-person endorsement of Bill Clinton at the Golden Globes this year, but it’s not the only Best Picture getting some First Family support. Today at the White House, Michelle Obama will be hosting an interactive workshop with the cast and crew of “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” A selection of 80 school students from Washington D.C. and New Orleans has been invited to participate in a discussion — in the State Dining Room, no less — about “the film, its production, and the inspirational themes within it that students can apply to their own lives.” It’s a nice gesture, not to mention a neat bit of publicity for the film in the thick of final Oscar voting, but it underlines just how many of this year’s Best Picture nominees feel relevant to American audiences right now. [Politico]

Ten years after its Best Picture victory, the cast of “Chicago” will reunite to present at the Oscars. I still like the film’s win more than most, but how much are other people celebrating this particular anniversary? [The Race]

Something to gladden the hearts of the most dedicated Oscar geeks: a database of transcriptions of Oscar acceptance speeches. [AMPAS]

Nick Davis looks back on the individual career achievements of this year’s Oscar nominees that he loves best. [Nick’s Flick Picks].

Joanna Johnston, the Oscar-nominated costume designer of “Lincoln,” talks to Chris Laverty about finding the more flamboyant details in the film’s otherwise somber wardrobe. [Clothes on Film]

Jacki Weaver, who has recently landed a lead in a CBS sitcom, talks about the amazing turn her career has taken in the last three years — surely one of the greatest post-nomination success stories of recent years. [Huffington Post]

John Hazelton looks at the growing muscle of the older cinema audience, as demonstrated recently by the success of such films as “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.” [Screen]

Catherine Shoard goes as far as donning a trashbag in tribute to “Silver Linings Playbook,” telling us why it deserves to win Best Picture. [The Guardian]

The man who shot Osama bin Laden in real life has some issues with “Zero Dark Thirty,” but none with Jessica Chastain’s performance. [E!]

Oscar-winning visual effects pioneer Petro Valhos passed away on Monday at the age of 96 — here’s a look back at the significance and influence of his work. [Variety]