Roundup: On the mastery of Emmanuel Lubezki

Right up there with Roger Deakins, Mexican master Emmanuel Lubezki is surely among the cinematographers most due for Oscar recognition: he’ll surely get his sixth Oscar nomination for “Gravity,” and this looks increasingly likely to be the year he finally takes the gold. Today’s must-read is a Vulture “master class” with Lubezki, in which he talks us through five dazzling shots from his career, focusing exclusively on his partnerships with Alfonso Cuaron and Terrence Malick, including this year’s gorgeous twofer of “Gravity” and “To the Wonder.” Take note, Academy. [Vulture]

Ramin Setoodeh on why the commercial failure of “Runner Runner” should be Justin Timberlake”s cue to ditch the movie career. [Variety]

Three members of the Academy”s newly founded casting directors” branch have been elected to the Board of Governors. [LA Times]

151 feature documentaries have qualified for Oscar consideration this year and branch voters are struggling to cope, says Steve Pond. [The Wrap]

“Is ‘Gravity” a chick flick in a space suit?” asks Juli Weiner. Uh… no? [Vanity Fair]

Anne Thompson talks to “12 Years a Slave” star and surefire Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor. [Thompson on Hollywood]

Gotta love these alternative posters for “Gravity.” [The Film Experience]

My pick for the greatest filmmaker at work today, Claire Denis, is getting a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Stockholm Film Festival. At least someone’s giving her prizes. [Screen Daily]

Finally, and I hope to write my own appreciation soon, but Patrice Chereau — director of “Queen Margot,” among other notable films — has passed away aged 68. [New York Times]