Roundup: On the mastery of Emmanuel Lubezki

Right up there with Roger Deakins, Mexican master Emmanuel Lubezki is surely among the cinematographers most due for Oscar recognition: he’ll surely get his sixth Oscar nomination for “Gravity,” and this looks increasingly likely to be the year he finally takes the gold. Today’s must-read is a Vulture “master class” with Lubezki, in which he talks us through five dazzling shots from his career, focusing exclusively on his partnerships with Alfonso Cuaron and Terrence Malick, including this year’s gorgeous twofer of “Gravity” and “To the Wonder.” Take note, Academy. [Vulture]
Ramin Setoodeh on why the commercial failure of “Runner Runner” should be Justin Timberlake”s cue to ditch the movie career. [Variety]
Three members of the Academy”s newly founded casting directors” branch have been elected to the Board of Governors. [LA Times]
151 feature documentaries have qualified for Oscar consideration this year and branch voters are struggling to cope, says Steve Pond. [The Wrap]
“Is ‘Gravity” a chick flick in a space suit?” asks Juli Weiner. Uh… no? [Vanity Fair]
Anne Thompson talks to “12 Years a Slave” star and surefire Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor. [Thompson on Hollywood]
Gotta love these alternative posters for “Gravity.” [The Film Experience]
My pick for the greatest filmmaker at work today, Claire Denis, is getting a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Stockholm Film Festival. At least someone’s giving her prizes. [Screen Daily]
Finally, and I hope to write my own appreciation soon, but Patrice Chereau — director of “Queen Margot,” among other notable films — has passed away aged 68. [New York Times]
Article about Timberlake is donkers. Guy’s good when he’s supporting or part of an ensemble. Or maybe he’s just like nearly every other actor whose performance sort of depends on the director.
I agree, he’s not cut out to be a movie star, but he has been utilized well by good directors as a character actor.
What a treat that Vulture article was! Thanks for posting / alerting us to it, Guy.
Patrice Chereau was a big deal in France I think though less known abroad.
For a second I thought you said “Claire Danes” was the greatest filmmaker working today and… well, “Homeland” is good but I was just confused, lol.
That Timberlake article is idiotic. First, why would anyone presume to tell Timberlake what he should or should not do when he’s put himself in a position to do whatever the hell he WANTS to do. Furthermore, the article seems to say he should give up on acting because he hasn’t successfully become a movie star, despite the fact that the article also includes a quote near the top indicating that he never WANTED that. Such presumptuousness for so-called journalism!