Roundup: Oprah among stars attending the BAFTAs

As David Letterman might quip: “Oprah… BAFTA.” It’s funny to think that Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for a BAFTA and not an Oscar this year — I’m sure that if the BAFTA voters had been tipped off that she wasn’t getting an Oscar nod, they probably wouldn’t have voted for her. Anyway, good sports that she is, she’ll be attending the ceremony, as confirmed today on a BAFTA guest list that also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Amy Adams, Sandra Bullock and, of course, prohibitive frontrunners Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cate Blanchett and Lupita Nyong’o. (Best Supporting Actor? Search me.) The awards take place on Sunday. [Screen Daily]

The writers of eight of this year’s Oscar nominated screenplays convened for a 90-minute panel at the Los Angeles Film School. Listen in here. [iTunes]

A profile of the man behind the sound of the Oscar ceremony — yep, the one with the power to curtail rambling winners’ speeches. [Dolby]

Tom Shone on why Cate Blanchett ain’t losing Best Actress, however much people try to stir the Woody Allen controversy theory. [The Guardian]

Oscar winner Eva Marie Saint on “Hollywood’s different attitude toward older actresses.” [Variety]

Steve Pond on the PR offensive gearing up for Woody Allen. [The Wrap]

On the Oscar contenders taking the “slow but steady wins the race” approach. [New York Times]

Finally, the Producers’ Guild confirms a date for their 2015 awards. About time, guys. [PGA]