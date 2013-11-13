Roundup: Oscar and all tomorrow’s parties

The Oscar race may be a little under four months away, but the campaign circuit is already in full swing in Hollywood, where any number of industry screenings, Q&A’s, parties, dinners and other glad-handing events are vying for the time and attention of voters. Glenn Whipp considers today’s packed diary, with competing events for “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Her,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” and “Inside Llewyn Davis,” and wonders if things have already gone too far. “It’s out of control,” one academy member said of the barrage of events. Says one Academy member, “It’s out of control …people are already burned out. I’m just going to put on my pajamas and wait for the screeners to start arriving.” The heart bleeds, doesn’t it? [LA Times]

Peter Berg’s “Lone Survivor” landed at AFI Fest last night, and Tim Gray is one of many declaring it one to watch in the Oscar race. [Variety]

“Nebraska” screenwriter Bob Nelson on the nine-year wait for Alexander Payne to make his movie. [Film.com]

Joe Reid and Richard Lawson go back and forth on the leading acting races, and wonder if anyone can beat Cate Blanchett. [Atlantic Wire]

Reid, solo this time, marks the 20th anniversary of Holly Hunter’s Oscar-winning turn in “The Piano,” and wonders how she fell victim to the post-win curse. [Atlantic Wire]

Judi Dench’s “M” enlists Steve Coogan in the next phase of the “Philomena” R-rating battle. [Riot]

Is Disney looking at an all-time global box office record this year? [Screen Daily]

Sasha Stone puts this year’s Oscar crop to the useful-if-not-infallible Bechdel Test. [Awards Daily]

An old piece, this, but an informative for those confused over who did what in a technical capacity on “Gravity.” [ICG]

Ryland Walker Knight makes the most detailed statement yet in the critical rehabilitation of “The Lone Ranger.” [Mubi]