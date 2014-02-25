Roundup: Oscar bloggers become the story

I’m not sure I have anything much to say about Boris Kachka’s lengthy profile of the Oscar-blogging community, but it’s certainly a weird read. (In Contention largely escaped scrutiny, as Sasha Stone and Jeff Wells take the lion’s share of column space.) “Today”s Oscar bloggers are writing from inside the house. You may not know their names, but most everyone in Hollywood does-loves them, hates them, courts them. At junkets they attend what one of them calls “Oscar Blogger Days.” They”re at every festival and VIP after-party, with a hand on Melissa Leo”s shoulder, a joke for Alfonso Cuarón, or a whisper into the ear of George Clooney”s publicist. When they write something negative or leave an actor out of their predictions, they hear about it, a lot.” [Vulture]
Oscar-nominated doc “The Square” is getting around the Egyptian censors with a YouTube release. [Variety]
Patton Oswalt names five comic actors he’d like to see do more dramatic work. [New Republic]
Katey Rich restarts the “Oscar for casting directors” discussion with five name she thinks worthy of recognition for their 2013 work. [Vanity Fair]
In an age where Oscar winners seem to have increasingly scattered support, Tom Shone wonders what filmmaker could truly unite the Academy. [The Guardian]
Nathaniel Rogers talks to Matthew McConaughey about, among other things, the media fascination with his body. (McConaughey’s, not Nathaniel’s.) [Film Experience]
Noel Murray picks six presenter pairings he really wants to see at this Sunday’s Oscars. [The Dissolve]
Ed Gonzalez ranks this year’s Oscar nominees from best to worst, from “Her” to “Lone Survivor.” [Slant]
“Now I get the haute couture thing.” Jennifer Lawrence talks about selecting her Oscar gown. (Not in shot: the Dior executive aiming a gun at her temple.) [The Telegraph]
I honest to God have never heard of an “Oscar Blogger Day” in my life.
Anyway, happy to have sat that piece out. Clearly.
That article just reinforced why I stopped reading those others a long long time ago. There’s a reason you all didn’t get thrown into that mix of crazy.
I know Kris loved it, but I agree with Ed Gonzalez: That Wasn’t Me is my least favorite of the 45-odd nominated films I’ve seen. It had some really questionable viewpoints, if you ask me.
Also like Gonzalez, I loved Just Before Losing Everything. I would be thrilled to see a feature length version.
Yep, I agree on both points. I’ve also seen 45 of the nominees, and “That Wasn’t Me” sits comfortably at the bottom. I thought it was pretty repellent. And “Just Before Losing Everything” is far and away the best of the live-action shorts.
What was questionable? No one properly backs that up. They just instinctively think they’re watching something that is exploitative but don’t think about it past that. Unfortunate.
Also, we’re talking about a list that ranks the incredibly slight “Voorman Problem” in the top 15. At least “That Wasn’t Me” has something on its mind. Due respect to Ed, of course.
I know that child soldiers exist, but telling their story in a way where their worst terrors are perpetrated on white folks (who are thankfully so good that they then save one of the kids– albeit by shooting him in the thigh– much to the kid’s eventual gratitude) is a little misjudged in my mind.
**SPOILERS**
The problem is that it’s the worst kind of White Savior horseshit. These European characters are dropped into a landscape full of ooga-booga stereotypes who have no characteristics other than the fact that they’re psychopaths, murderers, and (in one grossly unnecessary instance) rapists. And despite all that, the surviving character still wants to take this young man (who’s responsible for the death of her lover) to the nearest city and help him clean up his life. Because she’s such a good and noble person, of course. And just maybe, one day, he will be able to make inspiring speeches to other white Europeans.
Like I said, horseshit.
(Agree about Voorman though. I also think he way underrated Blue Jasmine and Nebraska and overrated the animated shorts, which I was pretty nonplussed by.)
I would have a better opinion of “Voorman” if there had been any sort of payoff at all. I’m completely fine with an open ending, but the sudden non-ending just feels like the filmmakers were saying, “Wait, we have to save something for when we expand this into a feature.”
I was also pretty unimpressed by the animated shorts. “Feral” was definitely my favorite, and even that felt slighter than it should have, given the animation style.
Oh, the old “White Savior” dispute. Always weak sauce. Save me.
Boy, speaking of not backing up opinions…
I did that weeks ago when I wrote about the nominees.
But at least we agree on “Feral.”
Yeah, and someone posted a comment on there bringing up the same issues that Evan and I did, and the only response you’ve had to any of it is “save me.” Your prerogative, but we all wrote out detailed, cogent objections to the movie, so pretending like no one is able to “back up” any opinions that are contrary to yours is flat-out disingenuous.
Now, now guys! Play nicely.
(But to be clear, my argument was just as much if not more the “white victim” argument as the “white savior” one. It seems like that misses the point of child soldiers… Compare to War Witch, which I also had problems with but not thematic ones.)
Team Room on a Broom here. Feral was beautiful but I can barely tell you what it was about.
War Witch is an amazing movie, told from an entirely different point of view. It’s oppressive to dictate what point of view these films should be told from, to say nothing of the fact that this is a SHORT FILM. And I think in a small amount of time, it packs an impressive punch.
Ed Gonzalez forgot Alone Yet Not Alone, the best film to be nominated for an Academy Award for 2013, and possibly of all time.
The best part of the Oscar blogger story is the revelations that Sasha Stone and Jeff Wells had a brief but disastrous affair.
I gasped, laughed and shuddered while reading that part…all in that order. Jeff Wells is a creep, but I kinda loved Sasha’s point that a lot of other male bloggers weren’t much better.
Kris, why did you just completely abandon podcasts this season? So much was happening in a race that was for once, an honest to god RACE, and yet no podcasts about your thoughts on it for a whole month. OK I was grateful not to have to listen to Anne’s smug voice, but your reasonable perspective was missed.