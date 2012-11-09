Roundup: Oscar hopeful ‘A Royal Affair’ wins big at AFI Fest

The AFI Fest closed last night with the “world premiere” (even if the NYFF let the cat out of the bag weeks ago) of “Lincoln,” but not before handing out some awards. And the big winner was… well, Scandinavia. Swedish immigrant drama “Eat Sleep Die” took the Grand Jury Prize, and the superb Danish thriller “A Hijacking” (see my Variety review) took the Audience Award in the New Auteurs section, but the big winner from an Oscar perspective was Denmark’s foreign-language submission “A Royal Affair,” which underlined its serious contender status by taking the World Cinema Audience Award. Not many were paying attention when it won two prizes at Berlin in February, but this smart historical romance has grown in stature ever since. It wasn’t the only foreign Oscar hopeful to take a gong: Kenya’s first-ever entry, “Nairobi Half Life” was also rewarded. [AFI Fest]
The Hollywood Reporter presents its annual actors’ roundtable, with Denzel Washington, John Hawkes, Matt Damon, Alan Arkin, Richard Gere and Jamie Foxx. [THR]
Xan Brooks talks to “Amour” stars Emmanuelle Riva and Jean-Louis Trintignant, who constitute an actors’ roundtable of their own. [The Guardian]
How Virginia, home state of one Mr. Kris Tapley, got a boost from the filming of “Lincoln.” [LA Times]
Still on “Lincoln,” which I haven’t seen yet, Zach Baron writes one of the most interesting pieces I’ve read on it so far: “It’s Spielberg doing Sorkin.” [Grantland]
Speaking of Sorkin, Scott Feinberg reports on a sneak preview the Oscar-winning writer hosted for Gus van Sant’s upcoming awards hopeful “Promised Land.” [The Race]
Noting that almost half of last year’s Best Picture nominees failed to secure screenplay nominations, Jon Weisman wonders if the categories are as wedded as they used to be. [Variety]
The Makeup and Hair Stylists Guild — one of the few that doesn’t feel the need for its own award — celebrates its 75th anniversary. [Below the Line]
Speaking of guilds, I only just discovered the Art Directors’ Guild magazine, Perspective, online. Nice feature this month of Jack Fisk’s extraordinary work in “The Master.” [ADG]
David Poland sits down with Melissa Leo to talk “Flight” and her fearless, nomination-worthy work in “Francine.” [Hot Blog]
Thank God for John Hawkes.
The Spielberg doing Sorkin comment is the height of glibness.
Lincoln, as is Spielberg’s body of work in general is not reactionary. When he makes a dramatic picture, it is, at least partially, out of personal dissatisfaction with the status quo.
Compare “Lincoln” to something, like “American President” (a film I happen to enjoy but which exists on a completely different plane).
Sorkin’s reputation is still largely built on his work for “The West Wing” but *this* comparison is most approrpriate. Even West Wing, for all it’s activism, and perhaps, because of it, is largely reactionary (as is a lot of Sorkin’s writing).
Lincoln isn’t like that at all. It’s issues and anger cut across both time and the current political climate. It’s the story Speilberg wanted to tell for years and years not something he just thought he could turn into a “smart” movie. And it’s values are in line with his work.
Sorkin likes people alright but is equally interested in mining them for his work. Spielberg, while a humanist is not only NOT very sentimental but understands and clearly gets frustrated with them more than almost anyone else.
And he neither does nor imitates Sorkin. Nor does has he chased after anyone like that before. And Kushner with whom it’s fair to say he has a true collaborative relationship at this point, is a very different sort of voice than Sorkin is.
So wait… just because last year there were four nominees without a screenplay nomination, suddenly it’s a trend? This is the sign of a really slow news day.
What exactly is AFI Fest, btw? It reads like every week something opens, being feted, and this week WINS at it?
Who runs it? Is it studio sponsored? Who decides who opens, feted, and wins at these seemingly neverending fest?!
I really enjoyed that LA Times article about the boost in the film industry of Virginia (my home state too!) Thanks for posting that link, Guy. :^)