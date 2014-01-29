Roundup: Oscars to pay tribute to ‘Oz’

This strikes me as, at best, a half-baked idea: in addition to the theme of “heroes” for this year’s ceremony, the Oscars will also feature a tribute to “The Wizard of Oz” to mark the 75th anniversary of its release. (Well, sort of: it was an August release.) ”We are delighted to celebrate the birthday of one of the most beloved movies of all time at this year”s Oscars,” say producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. Still, why single out just one film from 1939, widely perceived as Hollywood’s annus mirabilis? And why not wait until next year, the 75th anniversary of the 1939 ceremony, and do a more considered tribute to the Oscar class of that year, including “Oz,” “Gone With the Wind,” “Stagecoach” and so on? Just a thought. [Deadline]

Richard Halsey and Robert C. Jones will be presented with lifetime achievement honors at the American Cinema Editors Awards next week. [Screen Daily]

Julie Delpy corrects anyone under the impression that the “Before Midnight” script was improvised in any way. [Variety]

Mark Caro considers the pros and cons of this year’s extended awards season. [Chicago Tribune]

Xan Brooks wonders what represents the greater danger to spoilerphobes: trailers or critics. [The Guardian]

“Gravity” was the big winner at the 3D Creative Arts Awards. (Who’d have thought?) [Variety]

“Frozen” songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez talk about topping the charts (and beating Beyoncé.) [New York Times]

The Emmy Awards are moving to August, and will take place on a Monday night. [Hollywood Reporter]

Well, here’s a fresh perspective: Kevin Fallon thinks “American Hustle” is — wait for it — “overrated.” [Daily Beast]