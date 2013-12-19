Roundup: Palm Springs hails Meryl Streep as an Icon

As notices for “August: Osage County” continue to cool, Meryl Streep’s beginning to look the most vulnerable of the presumed Best Actress frontrunners — but she’s still Meryl Streep, so awards will keep coming her way regardless. The latest comes from the Palm Springs Film Festival, which will present her with the Icon Award at the awards gala on December 4. The prize, first given to Michael Douglas, is effectively a career achievement award, though festival chairman Howard Metzner’s statement focuses specifically on her “Oscar-worthy” work in “August.” Incidentally, Streep’s co-star Julia Roberts will receive the Spotlight Award. [PSIFF]

Clio Barnard, Anthony Chen and Ben Falcone (husband of Melissa McCarthy) are among Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch. [Variety]

Tim Grierson on “Her” and the Manic Pixie Dream Girl’s male counterpart, the Sad-Sack Sensitive Guy. [Playboy]

“12 Years a Slave” was a runaway favorite in the Indiewire critics’ poll, coming in first for Best Film, Director, Lead Performance, Supporting Performance and Ensemble. [Indiewire]

The Village Voice poll, however, is more about “Inside Llewyn Davis.” [Village Voice]

“Dallas Buyers Club,” which surprised us last week with a Best Ensemble SAG nod, is the first film this year to send out post-nom screeners to the entire membership. [LA Times]

Someone’s going to strangely elaborate lengths to sabotage Lana del Rey’s Best Original Song campaign. [Deadline]

The Rock is the highest-grossing actor of 2013, says Forbes. Where is his Oscar buzz? [Forbes]

From Emma Watson in “The Bling Ring” to Matthew Goode in “Stoker,” Joe Reid picks the best performances of 2013 that won’t receive any awards recognition. [The Wire]