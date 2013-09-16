Roundup: Putting the brakes on ’12 Years a Slave’

The Toronto Film Festival always showers Oscar buzz on a critical and audience favorite, but I can’t remember the last time a film was quite so aggressively elevated to frontrunner status as “12 Years a Slave” — which had many rational critics and pundits going so far as to declare the Best Picture race over before it’s begun. So just wait a minute, says Mark Harris: “It’s a long road to the Oscars, and even if ’12 Years a Slave’ ends up crossing the finish line first, no movie makes it from September to February without hitting some speed bumps – other movies, backlash, op-ed page harrumphing, hype fatigue.” “Argo” stealthily weathered those obstacles after emerging as the ordained frontrunner at Toronto last year; will “Slave” do the same? [Grantland]
Well, whaddaya know — the “op-ed page harrumphing” starts here. “12 Years a Slave” and “The Butler” are “created for a white, liberal audience to engender white guilt,” says Orville Lloyd Douglas. It’d help if he saw the films. [The Guardian]
Anyway, Toronto’s all well and good for major titles like “12 Years a Slave,” but what about its 146 other world premieres? Wendy Mitchell wonders if the festival is just too big. [Screen Daily]
Larry Rohter on the recent boom of the Canadian film industry. Can they nab a fourth consecutive nod for Best Foreign Language Film? [New York Times]
The Creative Arts Emmy ceremony brought good news for “Behind the Candelabra,” Oscar winner Melissa Leo and genius Aussie cinematographer Adam Arkapaw. [HitFix]
Is British cinema on the crest of a new wave? Richard Ayoade (“The Double”), Jonathan Glazer (“Under the Skin”) and Clio Barnard (“The Selfish Giant”) are among the directors profiled. [The Guardian]
Tom Brueggemann on the impressive art house box office for Saudi Oscar submission “Wadjda.” With the film already in a good position, this only boosts its chances. [Thompson on Hollywood]
On the more mainstream end of the box office conversation, why low-budget horror continues to be a good investment. [LA Times]
Joss Whedon? Benedict Cumberbatch? J.J. Abrams? Michael Cusumano wonders who cinema’s current King of the Nerds is. [The Film Experience]
On the tension between long titles and hashtag marketing in the modern cinema. Are you looking forward to Ben Stiller’s “#Mitty?” [Ultraculture]
I’m sorry that Orville Lloyd Douglas is “exhausted and bored” with movies like “Twelve Years a Slave”. I know I’ve seen dozens, simply dozens!, of historical slave narratives adapted into major films. I’m sure the black, British director’s main drive behind the film was to palliate white American liberals’ “dramatic race film” fever.
The thing is, he’s perfectly right in his criticisms if he had limited himself to “The Butler”. (Excuse me… “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”.) Movies like that film – “The Help”, “Crash”, “Driving Miss Daisy”, “Precious”, etc. – really are just sappy, sentimental movies designed for liberal white audiences… most of whom don’t want to “feel bad about themselves”, but rather, they want to watch them and say, “Hey, look! I’m just like Emma Stone! I totally would have helped Olivia Davis or Viola Spencer or whatever their names are write their black housemaid book! And, boo hiss, Ron Howard’s daughter!”
“Twelve Years a Slave,” though I haven’t seen it yet, promises to be totally unlike that. Slave narrative literature is sort of a specialty of mine. Hell, I’m reading “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl” by Harriet Jacobs right now even. Most Americans have *never* been exposed to factual and historical dramatic representation of slavery on-screen. The last prominent movie I can think of that touched on the subject of historical American slavery was “Amistad”, released 16(!) years ago… a movie that has been duly relegated to the occasional high school classroom showing for students to “watch” when the teacher needs a break to grade papers.
The irony is that the man writes a whole essay raising points that I would usually find myself in agreement with, but anyone whose opinion is “I’ve already watched the television series Roots, which I feel covered the subject matter extremely well” (direct quote!) just needs to shut up, frankly. One TV miniseries 35 years ago did not tell the whole story for ever and aye.
Anyways… I can feel a real and true “rant” coming on, so I should probably just stop writing now before I type some ridiculous 9 page comment on the roundup links page, haha.
No rant. Just good sense. Many thanks. [shortest post I have ever written]
Except THE BUTLER is directed by an African American and, apart from the presidents, it actually very slim on white castmembers. It’s very much told from the “black perspective” if you will.
Same goes for “Precious,” directed by the same man. People calling that white guilt need to get over themselves.
The Guardian has posted the two most negative reactions about 12 Years A Slave that I’ve seen yet. Both by people who have not seen it. The first, by the Orville guy (who is black homosexual Canadian), asks black people to “get over slavery”. The other opinion, this one by a white guy, says a movie like TYAS is “unnecessary” since slavery has already been covered and the film thus has nothing to teach us.
I cannot recall hearing that Schindler’s list was “unnecessary” or that The Piano didn’t have anything to teach us. Hell, if that’s the case, then that must mean we only need one film about a historic period and a particular injustice, don’t we? It’s so outrageous.
That David Cox Guardian article is completely idiotic and offensive.
I can see how the racial aspect might make you more mad, but this is just sniping at the Oscar frontrunner. It’s going to happen no matter who comes out of Toronto ahead; they’re just saying whatever comes to mind. Take it with a grain of salt.
Got to love how a small group of critics can overhype something to the point where it gets a backlash before it’s even released to the general public.
As for the 12 Years a Slave frontrunner talk happening early, didn’t everyone decide The Artist was winning Best Picture really early in the process?
Not this early. At least, I don’t think so.
They sure did as well as Argo so yeah lets just all of a sudden complain about this now.
Roger Ebert predicted Argo early on, but Lincoln was widely assumed to be the frontrunner for most of last fall, with SLP and Zero Dark Thirty alternatingly in the 2nd spot. Argo didn’t gain real traction until Affleck was snubbed of a Best Director nomination.
Lincoln, The Social Network, Up in the Air …. It’s not always desirable to be the early frontrunner.
There were articles when Argo screened in September that it was going to win best picture. Of course it simmered down later on in the year as they always do. My point is this happens every year. Why all of sudden are we complaining now. Like this is the first time this has occurred. He’ll people were saying the Artist was going to win in May after Cannes. Let,s not forget Monique winning best supporting actress after precious premiered in Sundance or Penelope Cruz winning after VCR premiered at Cannes. I don’t care if 12 years a slave wins nothing , is that supposed to stop me from liking it? my point is Oscar talk is All freaking year long. People all of a sudden complaining about it now have selective memories.
No one said The Artist was going to win in May after Cannes.
Yes there were there were plenty of people saying that.
Just do a search of Oscars and Cannes from May 2011. Some Oscar bloggers were saying it could win.
Including this one.
I’m already tired of hearing about 12 Years a Slave. Can we have a new frontrunner now please?
Hey Guy — this link goes to the wrong article? Is British cinema on the crest of a new wave? Richard Ayoade (“The Double”), Jonathan Glazer (“Under the Skin”) and Clio Barnard (“The Selfish Giant”) are among the directors profiled. — it goes to a Benedict Cumberbatch interview.
Fixed.
I think the Orville piece makes sense without him seeing the movies. He isn’t critiquing the films, just that the only films that get made featuring “serious” black actors involve slavery or civil rights. Denzel Washington being nominated for “Flight” last year and Jamie Foxx for “Collateral” feels more important than most black actor nominations — because their role(s) have nothing to do with their race, which is something inherent to the majority of black roles that are nominated and given the “serious” dramatic weight.
All of the black actors and actresses slated for predictions in acting awards this year will be in films about race. Not that those films shouldn’t exist … but there is a startling precedent for nominating black actors and actresses for, largely, the same roles over and over — ones that call attention to them, essentially, overcoming their racial status in the eyes of other characters.
It’s unfortunate that Douglas says “get over slavery” because a decent percentage of folks won’t read past that line to some very good points, such as …
“I am not against revisiting the past, but there are already numerous black films that have covered the civil rights era and slavery. The quandary with black movies is they are overly fixated on the past, only depicting black suffering in relation to race, which is bizarre and peculiar.
Can a black film be created about black people not focusing on race? Is race the only central conflict the lives of people of colour?
I don’t know about other black people, but I don’t sit around all day thinking only about the fact I am black. I think about the problems in my life: the struggles, the joys, the happiness, most of which don’t involve the issue of race. As a black person, I can honestly say I am exhausted and bored with these kinds of “dramatic race” films.”
However, I’ll also say that (having not seen it) “12 Years is a Slave” is necessary because there hasn’t really been a large mainstream film dealing with slavery … we mostly make films about civil rights because there’s generally an uplift at the end, something good to leave with — at least a semblance of a push to equality … with slavery, the film medium has largely avoided it for the same reason they avoided the Holocaust for so many years: it’s something horrible, where survival is the light at the end of the tunnel. Holocaust films also condemn other nations, perhaps another reason why Hollywood hasn’t visited slave narratives: it’s condemning ourselves.
Orville loses any credibility he may have had with the line “black people should get over slavery”. That’s very insulting.
One can address the question of why there aren’t more films about African American experiences that aren’t caricatures (Perry) or focused on the Civil Rights era. There are far many more movies about that era, featuring black characters that never get nominated. Those who DO win, Denzel, Berry, Freeman, Spencer, Foxx, Whitaker etc, did not win it in “racial movies”.
Orvell wants movies about homosexual blacks. He is free to advocate for such films. But to say “black people should get over slavery” in an effort to front movie-types he likes, is highly offensive.
It’s only black people in the US that have problem getting into Hollywood’s power halls where roles usually go to people with connections. Read Sarah Paulson’s moving interview with Vulture on how she was cast in TYAS.
Asian-Americans have an issue with “white-washing” ( the coming adaptation of Akira, 21, etc). Hispanic-Americans usually get cast in roles where they are either the made, a gangster, an immigrant, or even native-born but with strong accent. Women over certain age have problem getting material. And women of all ages have a problem of getting GREAT material, and it’s the reason that year after year the Best Female and Best Supporting actress categories are weaker then their counterparts on the male side.
I saw Twelve Years a Slave and Prisoners back to back in Toronto on September 6. I didn’t want to see two such brutal films in succession but it was the only way I could fit them into my 10-day schedule. Twelve Years a Slave is a stirring piece of filmmaking and would not be such a shocking win for Best Picture. But I was surprised to find myself just as impressed by the direction and acting of Prisoners, which has the unfortunate fate of being in a genre that doesn’t fit the Best Picture template but which I found myself even more excited by than Twelve Years a Slave.