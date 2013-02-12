Roundup: Richard Linklater honored with surprise award at Berlinale

With the roundly acclaimed “Before Midnight” playing out of competition at the Berlin Film Festival, Richard Linklater wasn’t expecting to leave with any prizes, but he received one anyway before the film’s European premiere last night, as he was honored with the Berlinale Camera, traditionally presented to “film personalities or institutions to which [the festival] feels particularly indebted and wishes to express its thanks.” It’s especially sweet that he should receive it in conjunction with this film, given that “Before Sunrise” won him the fest’s Best Director prize way back in 1995. It also leads me to wonder how many other institutions will pick up the meme of acknowledging Linklater’s long, diverse career this year, particularly if “Midnight” gathers the awards steam I suspect it will. [Berlinale]

Amid the Berlin whirl, I hadn’t heard that Oscar-nominated editor Gerry Hambling had passed away. There’s no obituary more informed than the one written by his longtime collaborator, Alan Parker. [The Guardian]

This is obviously wonderful: illustrator Olly Moss has worked up a modified Oscar statuette illustration for every Best Picture winner in history, gathered her in an official Academy gallery. [AMPAS]

It slipped my mind to mention this yesterday, but “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Midnight in Paris” and “The Hunger Games” were honored for the musical assets at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. [HitFix]

I’m really glad Jon Weisman wrote this: he revisits the 1998 Oscar race and reminds people that “Shakespeare in Love”‘s Best Picture win was not the upset people now routinely describe it as. (I mean, I predicted it, and I was 15.) [Variety]

The American Cinema Editors will honor Larry Silk and Richard Marks with Career Achievement Awards at Sunday’s ACE ceremony. [ACE]

Seven-time Oscar winner Gary Rydstrom almost certainly won’t win an eighth for “Lincoln,” but that’s not to say he didn’t have plenty to play with in the category’s quietest nominee. [The Wrap]

Lindsey Weber and Bobby Finger master the fine art of internet-style Oscar debate, and go to war over the duelling Snow White stories up for Best Costume Design. [Vimeo]

Best Actress nominee Naomi Watts talks on CBS News about acting “The Impossible,” so to speak. [CBS News]

Zach Laws talks to “Paranorman” director Chris Butler about mixing influences to create the quirky underdog Oscar contender. [Gold Derby]