Roundup: Richard Linklater honored with surprise award at Berlinale

With the roundly acclaimed “Before Midnight” playing out of competition at the Berlin Film Festival, Richard Linklater wasn’t expecting to leave with any prizes, but he received one anyway before the film’s European premiere last night, as he was honored with the Berlinale Camera, traditionally presented to “film personalities or institutions to which [the festival] feels particularly indebted and wishes to express its thanks.” It’s especially sweet that he should receive it in conjunction with this film, given that “Before Sunrise” won him the fest’s Best Director prize way back in 1995. It also leads me to wonder how many other institutions will pick up the meme of acknowledging Linklater’s long, diverse career this year, particularly if “Midnight” gathers the awards steam I suspect it will. [Berlinale]
Amid the Berlin whirl, I hadn’t heard that Oscar-nominated editor Gerry Hambling had passed away. There’s no obituary more informed than the one written by his longtime collaborator, Alan Parker. [The Guardian]
This is obviously wonderful: illustrator Olly Moss has worked up a modified Oscar statuette illustration for every Best Picture winner in history, gathered her in an official Academy gallery. [AMPAS]
It slipped my mind to mention this yesterday, but “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Midnight in Paris” and “The Hunger Games” were honored for the musical assets at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. [HitFix]
I’m really glad Jon Weisman wrote this: he revisits the 1998 Oscar race and reminds people that “Shakespeare in Love”‘s Best Picture win was not the upset people now routinely describe it as. (I mean, I predicted it, and I was 15.) [Variety]
The American Cinema Editors will honor Larry Silk and Richard Marks with Career Achievement Awards at Sunday’s ACE ceremony. [ACE]
Seven-time Oscar winner Gary Rydstrom almost certainly won’t win an eighth for “Lincoln,” but that’s not to say he didn’t have plenty to play with in the category’s quietest nominee. [The Wrap]
Lindsey Weber and Bobby Finger master the fine art of internet-style Oscar debate, and go to war over the duelling Snow White stories up for Best Costume Design. [Vimeo]
Best Actress nominee Naomi Watts talks on CBS News about acting “The Impossible,” so to speak. [CBS News]
Zach Laws talks to “Paranorman” director Chris Butler about mixing influences to create the quirky underdog Oscar contender. [Gold Derby]
Trent Reznor is now on the running for an EGOT. I can’t wait for “Closer-The Musical!”
Guy, Kris, whomever:
On Best Actress. I think Riva deserves the win. And asfter BAFTA, I’d say she certainly has a shot.
But I’ve been wondering. Does Chastain still have a viable shot?
I feel like Lawrence is the frontrunner for many reasons. But. Maybe AMPAS wants to reward SLP in other way(s): DeNiro, O.Russell? Lawrence won SAG. Huge. But is it? I keep thinking of Julie Christie and Viola Davis.
As mentioned, I would love to see Riva win. She has the whole “if you’ve seen the performance, how can you NOT vote for her?” thing. BAFTA win is huge. The fact that the Academy loved Amour enough to give it BP and BD noms is telling. And yet, I keep getting a vibe that the movie is still not watched enough; or that her story/arc for the win could be bigger; or that if there was another week or two for voters to see the films, than maybe she’d have a better shot? I’d love for her to get it.
But then there’s Chastain. Buzz has faded. But. Kris, you said she lights up a room like few can. She’s been campaigning a lot. She may have residual AMPAS love held over from last year’s stunning debut. She beat Lawrence for Best Actress at the BFCA. She won the GG Drama. And maybe AMPAS wants to give ZD30 something.
Or has the ZD30 controversy/strong woman thing turned off voters?
What do you guys think of Chastain’s chances? Or Best Actress in general? :)
Shakespeare in Love and Saving Private Ryan were pretty evenly matched – SAG win and 13 nominations for Shakespeare in Love, PGA/DGA wins and 11 nominations for Saving Private Ryan. It was perhaps the last true battle of the giants for BP.
and they shared the prizes: 7 to 5, best picture/best director. and if I may add, both were deserving, even though SiL now has the reputation of the worst winner.
The thing with SIL though is, a lot of people absolutely love that movie. Its a movie that may have detractors, but is also loved. Its also exceedingly well-crafted.
It has a reputation as the “worst winner” by people who either a) haven’t actually seen many Best Picture winners, or b) have some deep-seated anger towards a feminine movie beating the masculine movie. Or both. Probably both.
“Shakespeare” is, I think, a stunning film and perhaps the best winner since “Silence of the Lambs”. And, for what it’s worth, it’s the sort of film people too often complain never wins best picture (much like Chicago) because it’s too light and fluffy and girl and the Academy will always choose the WWII movie. They just don’t want these movies rewarded against stuff like Saving Private Ryan (which wasn’t even the best of the two WWII films nominated, ahem).
I really don’t think that’s Ethan Hawke’s best look.
I was just saying the same thing. I mean, Mark McGrath wasn’t an advisable style influence in the 1990s, much less now.
Hawke has that look for the play, “Clive.” [www.variety.com]
That’s a relief.
And Guy, curse you for being 15 in 1998 … :)
Damn you’re young. I guess I knew that but still, saying you were 15 in 1998 makes you seem like a kid. Heh.
By the way, I predicted “Crash” when I was 14. ;)
I preferred Brokeback, but also really liked Crash. So when Crash won, i rejoiced at a “surprise”, but then came down to Earth some time later to realize … Eek. Poor Brokeback.
And i was 24 at at the time and also a bit less refined with my cinematic preferences/knowledge/history, etc..