Roundup: Schoonmaker’s NSFW moments in editing ‘Wolf of Wall Street’

The editing of “The Wolf of Wall Street” has been a long-running story, as Martin Scorsese’s film scrambled to get in under the wire — with reports of various running times (one as long as four hours) along the way. Three-time Oscar winner Thelma Schoonmaker, who is probably more informed than most on this matter, talks to Melena Ryzik about the “shaving down” process, the improvisations she reluctantly had to lose, and the awkward NSFW moments she encountered along the way. “This is a lot of sex and a lot of drugs. It was a bit of a shock at first. Sometimes people would come in the editing room and there”d be some outrageous image on the screen and I”d say, ‘Wait a minute, let me move that off.”” [New York Times]

LAFCA member Justin Chang gives an insider’s insight into Sunday’s vote, offering further details of the contenders that were in the mix, and sharing his personal ballot. [Variety]

Lupita Nyong’o and “Saving Mr. Banks” composer Thomas Newman are the latest names to be added to the Palm Springs fest’s honors list. [Deadline]

Oscar-winning “Crazy Heart” musician Ryan Bingham is readying a new film project, to be directed by his wife and starring Imogen Poots. [Billboard]

Tom Huddleston traces how fantasy became cool again in the movies. [Time Out]

David O. Russell and editor Jay Cassidy discuss what they discovered in the cutting room of “American Hustle.” [LA Times]

Forbes confirms what critics have been suggesting for some time: that Adam Sandler and Katherine Heigl are overpaid. [Forbes]

Calum Marsh on the difficulties of adapting truly great prose for the screen. [Paris Review]

While considering his favourite films of 2013, Adam Batty wonders if it’s been a less auteur-driven year than usual. [Hope Lies]

A far-flung honor for “Gravity,” as it was named Best Foreign Film by the Israeli Film Critics’ Association — while the country’s Oscar entry “Bethlehem” was defeated in the top races. [Hollywood Reporter]