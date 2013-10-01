Roundup: Sony’s Oscar plans for ‘Blue Jasmine’

When “Blue Jasmine” opened in the summer, its awards talk initially revolved around Cate Blanchett’s certain Best Actress nod — but as the glowing reviews and remarkable box office continued, the conversation has expanded. Speaking about their 2013 Oscar strategy to Scott Feinberg, Sony Classics bosses Michael Barker and Tom Bernard say they’re confident the film will receive Best Picture nominations, along with nods for Sally Hawkins, Woody Allen’s screenplay (of course) and even the costumes. They also explain their decision to play any festivals with the film, while the conversation extends to “Before Midnight,” “The Invisible Woman,” and their foreign and documentary hopefuls. [The Race]
Barker and Bernard also pop up in Tim Gray’s piece on how the Academy’s changes to the Best Foreign Language Film voting system might impact the category. Will voters watch all the nominees? [Variety]
Oscar-winning documentary director Charles Ferguson explains why he’s cancelling his planned Hillary Clinton film. [Huffington Post]
An excellent long read by A.O. Scott on this year’s racially-themed prestige films, and how cultural consensus on this topic continues to elude us. [New York Times]
Hong Kong’s Oscar submission, Wong Kar-wai’s “The Grandmaster,” leads the nominees for the Golden Horse Awards for Chinese-speaking territories. [Golden Horse]
Natalie Portman calls for more realistic female role models on screen: kickass female characters, she argues, aren’t necessarily feminist. [Elle]
Alfonso Cuaron on why most 3D films are “crap,” among other subjects. [Screen]
Anne Billson on the bothersome anonymity of so many contemporary film titles. [The Telegraph]
Steve Pond catches up with the past week’s back-and-forth developments in the Oscar race, and wonders — like everyone else — what’s up with “The Wolf of Wall Street.” [The Wrap]
Mark Kermode asks what value film critics retain in the internet age. [The Observer]
Blue Jasmine definitely deserves a Costume Design nomination, especially for that soon-to-be-iconic white jacket.
So happy to hear they are going there with Blue Jasmine, because the movie was so much more than just Blanchett for me (although, I was amazed by her!) Even more than the white jacket, I loved how Sonia Grande re-used pieces for each character to create new outfits. Hawkins and Allen deserves noms, as well
Agreed — I love films that repeat costumes to telling effect. So much contemporary costume work that deserves notice this year, including Stoker and Mother of George.
And The Bling Ring, Passion, and even Spring Breakers
Indeed.
I don’t know about that Hawkins nomination. If she couldn’t get in with her buzzy “Happy Go Lucky” lead, I don’t see it happening here either, for a performance that I don’t recall many people talking about. As far as an Allen nom goes, I’m not really on board. I thought ‘Jasmine’ was written strangely, and whereas ‘Midnight’ was charming and clever, I thought this film was emotionally exhausting (good as Cate was)…and not in the good way.
Great performance or not, Sally Hawkins wasnt quiiiiiite as well known as she is now. And Happy Go Lucky is no Blue Jasmine ( as far as awards prospects goes). I could see Hawkins in if AMPAS goes big for Jasmine and/ or the campaign is hot.
Yeah, I don’t see how Happy-Go-Lucky and Blue Jasmine are comparable cases. Different film, different distributor, different competition, different year.
Not to mention that Best Supporting Actress is often the least crowded category (even though it always has many really deserving contenders that never get any traction). For a little-known actress to get into a fairly crowded Best Actress category for a Mike Leigh movie is a lot more difficult than a now-semi-well-known actress to get into a thus far uncrowded Best Supporting Actress category for a Woody Allen movie.
Heck, if Jacki Weaver was able to ride last year’s wave to a nomination, if Blue Jasmine is truly on fire, she could make it through.
Jacki Weaver, the ultimate coattails nominee.
Hawkins won the Globe, had a fairly robust critics precursor run, and if I remember correctly, was expected to have a decent shot at a Best Actress nomination (Angelina got her spot). Not to mention, Leigh had twice before directed two relatively unknown actresses to a nomination. I do concede the point that it’s difficult to compare films and competition year to year, but I don’t think it’s entirely off the mark to argue that it can provide perspective. Some actors just don’t click with the Academy, look at Gary Oldman and Richard Gere.
I don’t know if Hawkins can get in (certainly possible), but Blue Jasmine should be in everyone’s Top Nine predictions at this point, unless the field becomes too crowded by year’s end.