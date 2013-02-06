Roundup: Streep, Dujardin, Spencer and Plummer all returning to the Oscars

Aside from last night’s VES Awards, it’s a pretty slow day on the circuit, so let’s lead with some unsurprising but reassuring news. Not that you had any reason to suspect otherwise, but last year’s quartet of acting Oscar winners — Jean Dujardin, Meryl Streep, Christopher Plummer and Octavia Spencer — will all be on hand to present at this year’s awards, joining Mark Wahlberg and his fuzzy friend from “Ted” on the list of confirmed presenters. Assuming the Oscarcast producers don’t veer from the traditional format, you could already start imagining the juxtapositions: many people’s choice for Greatest Actress Alive handing the Oscar to many people’s choice for Greatest Actor Alive, welcoming him into the triple-winner club to boot, is a particularly nifty photo op waiting to happen. And while Jennifer Lawrence remains at the front of the Best Actress race, how sweet would it be to see Jean Dujardin present the award to his senior compatriot, Emmanuelle Riva? [The Wrap]

The Venice Film Festival has added a Grand Jury Prize to its roster of juried awards. It comes at the expense of their Technical Achievement Award, though, which seems a shame. [CineEuropa]

Still on the subject of European festivals, Cannes has tapped Palme d’Or winner Jane Campion to head up their short film jury. She’d be a pretty great Competition jury president, for my money, though the fest doesn’t much favor female filmmakers for that position. [Screen Daily]

A treat for those still stumping for “ParaNorman” in this year’s Best Animated Feature race: Focus has released an interactive booklet on the film and its intricate construction. [Focus Features]

Eric Sasson on why Hollywood, for all its advances in other areas, still can’t quite handle gay sex. [New Republic]

Chris Laverty explains why the skill of Joanna Johnston’s Oscar-nominated costumes for “Lincoln” is that you don’t notice them. [Clothes on Film]

James Cameron has successfully seen off a lawsuit from a visual effects consultant who claims his ideas were purloined without credit for “Avatar.” [The Guardian]

Jennifer Lawrence marvels at the prospect of car-pooling with Sally Field. Wouldn’t we all? [The Carpetbagger]

Celebrating Ben Affleck’s career via the time-honored medium of YouTube. [Vulture]

It’s not new, but for those (like me) rooting for the late Eiko Ishioka in the costume design race this year, check out this look back at her Oscar-winning work on “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” 20 years ago. [YouTube]