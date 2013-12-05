Roundup: The fashion-forward futurism of ‘Her’

Among the many things I liked about yesterday’s NBR champ “Her” is the sleek, subtle futurism of its design elements — Casey Storm’s costumes, in particular, are among my favorites of the year, and while I wouldn’t expect the Academy to spring for them, I really hope the Guild takes notice of Storm’s cleverly evolved silhouettes and punchy color palette. After all, it’s the only film this year to inspire a range from a high-end fashion house: with Spike Jonze’s collaboration, Opening Ceremony is introducing the technology-minded line this month. Says Storm of his designs: “The idea was to create a world that looks a lot like the world we live in, but just different enough to tell you that you are not 100 percent in the present.” [New York Times]

