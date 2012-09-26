Roundup: The Mouse House looks to reclaim the animation crown

Apologies for the very late roundup today: I’ve been having substantial technical problems. We kick off with a look at an Oscar category that few pundits claim to have a bead on: the Best Animated Feature category. In the second consecutive year that Pixar doesn’t have it all wrapped up, Glenn Whipp surveys a highly flexible field, and wonders if venerable parent company Disney couldn’t reclaim its dominance of the medium and score a trio of nods: with Tim Burton’s well-received “Frankenweenie” (the one to beat, from where I’m standing) and “Wreck-It Ralph” bracketing Pixar’s generally liked-but-not-loved “Brave.” Wouldn’t it be fun to have a race in this category for a change? [LA Times]
“Anna Karenina” costume designer Jacqueline Durran — a racing favorite for the Oscar, surely — talks about bringing contemporary couture influences to her Russian finery. [The Genteel]
Looking at the real Hollywood story behind Ben Affleck’s festival favorite “Argo” — how did some hack screenwriter not dream this up first? [The Hollywood Reporter]
“Arbitrage” star Richard Gere talks to Wendy Mitchell about making films about that rarest of modern-day concepts — real people. [Screen Daily]
With “Skyfall” less than a month away in the UK, the Guardian kicks off the perennial discussion about the greatest ever Bond film. (The answer, in case you didn’t know, is “From Russia With Love.”) [The Guardian]
Brad Brevet examines the two female acting Oscar races, and admits that he can’t see anyone beating Jennifer Lawrence for Best Actress. [Rope of Silicon]
Speaking of which, Jeff Wells believes in “Silver Linings Playbook”‘s Oscar chances so much that he allegedly broke down in a parking lot when Tom O’Neil averred. At least it wasn’t over something unimportant. [Gold Derby]
Brian De Palma, whose “Passion” was just picked up by IFC, gets the video interview treatment from David Poland. [Hot Blog]
How much is an Academy Award worth these days? Well, if it’s the one Joan Crawford won 65 years ago, a little over $400,000. Yes, that’s less than what Bette Davis’s statuette fetched. Ouch. [Vanity Fair]
Tracking and rating the screen masturbation history of the three stars of “The Master.” Hey, why not? [Vulture]
You can practically hear Bette Davis laughing with evil glee from beyond the grave.
From Russia With Love might not be the greatest Bond movie, but it is certainly the best Bond novel, as fine a spy fiction as has ever been produced with sexual tension so taut that the entire book is a literal orgasm.
Any of the first 4 Connery films along with Craig’s first could vie for the title and it would be a happy result no matter who won.
I agree with your second paragraph wholeheartedly
You Only Live Twice
I’m a big fan of Jennifer Lawrence, so I’m thrilled to hear such frontrunner rumblings about her this season. Can someone who’s seen ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ tell me if her performance really is sensational, or is she just a frontrunner by virtue of a weak category?
Well, both could be true.
I’m still banking on DreamWorks Animation to basically be “due” this year for the Best Animated Feature; then again, “Rise of the Guardians” may be terrible after all.
There seemed to me to be a lot of “let’s dump on
Tim Burton” this year even before “Dark Shadows” came out, however. And “Dark Shadows” shouldn’t matter, but … that doesn’t mean it won’t, necessarily.
That being said, I am looking forward to both “FrankenWeenie” and “Rise of the Guardians.”