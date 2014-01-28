Roundup: The rise of real romance at the movies

With apologies to any die-hard fans of “About Time,” we’re not exactly in a golden age for romantic comedies right now. Big-screen romance, however, is another matter: from “Before Midnight” to “Her” to “The Spectacular Now” to “Blue is the Warmest Color,” 2013 was a rich year for films about love in its many complicated forms. Alexander Huls wonders if change is afoot: “It may be optimistic to declare the synchronous timing of these movies to be a new emerging status quo … Still, I like to think prevalence could maybe mean change. Cinema, like nature, can abhor a vacuum. With no romantic-comedy revival in sight, and audiences” ability to occasionally adapt, there”s a chance a different kind of romance could ascend. Or romantic comedies could at least evolve to adapt these characteristics.” [The Atlantic]
Willa Paskin thinks “American Hustle” is the year’s flashiest, emptiest Best Picture nominee. I don’t think anyone has written this before. [Slate]
Alex von Tunzelmann, meanwhile, examines the film from a historical standpoint: it doesn’t really measure up, but she’s not too mad at it. [The Guardian]
Yours truly joins Nathaniel Rogers, Nick Davis and Katey Rich to discuss DGA, Sundance and fantasy Oscar ties on the Film Experience podcast. [Film Experience]
Animators Tommy Pallotta and Femke Wolting will work with Richard Linklater on his upcoming Warner Bros. fantasy “The Incredible Mr. Limpet.” [Screen Daily]
Undanted by the fact that they have zero chance of winning, DreamWorks is really campaigning the hell out of “The Croods”: it was the subject of an exhibition at the Pacific Design Center last week. [Variety]
Melena Ryzik notes some of the stealth Oscar campaigning that took place at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. [The Carpetbagger]
The Guardian Film Awards pick the 10 best scenes of 2013. [The Guardian]
Mike D’Angelo revisits the 2003 Best Supporting Actress race. I don’t think I’ve read kinder words for Renee Zellweger’s Oscar-winning turn in “Cold Mountain.” [The Dissolve]
It’s funny, the first 2 scenes they listed in the Guardian article under “almost made the cut” were far and away my least favorite scenes in 2 movies I otherwise really like.
SLATE’S Willa Pastan writes the “flashiest, emptiest” criticism of the movie with meaningless observations such as “this movie is not as good as it thinks it is.” The best and most accurate review of the film has been David Denby’s. He recognized it as a screwball comedy.
Indeed, with Adams chiefly inspired by Barbara Stanwyck in The Lady Eve.
I frankly didnt see it as a comedy. I think it was comedic but not a comedy.
It played like a 70’s con drama to me. Arch, but dramatic.
The most overrated film of the year. I had a good time for about 30-45 minutes, then the film became muddled and flat. Interesting characters disappear, and they come back, they suddenly don’t seem so interesting. I never found it to be a “bad” film, but Best Picture? Hardly. Especially with how stellar many of the other nominees are.
Talking of best scenes, where is the best shots column of Kris this year?
Have patience — a lot of work goes into putting that feature together. Last year’s column went up in February.
Behind the Candelabra had many great scenes. The one with Liberace sleeping with his eyes open was funny. But if there’s one shot that I will never forget…ever…Rob Lowe is talking with Liberace and Scott about the plastic surgery. He then takes a sip of water and his mouth hangs open. I thought it was the funniest, most subtle touch of comedy I saw in almost any movie this past year.
For Guy, my favorite line in THE LADY EVE: Fonda explains to Stanwyck his work, saying “snakes are my life” Stanwyck replies with a sigh while combing her fingers through Fonda’s hair “What a life.”
Fans of “About Time?” Me! One of my favorite films of the year. Wish more people would’ve watched it.
Renee Zellwegger in Cold Mountain is good acting, but the cast of Mystic River sucks and Clint Eastwood is the one lacking in subtlety? Dear God, that article is one of the most ridiculous ones I’ve seen in years.
Also, that “Live and Let Die” scene from American Hustle is actually one of the worst of the year, and this is coming from someone that does like the film. I really like the other scenes, though.