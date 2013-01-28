Roundup: Tim Robbins and Susanne Bier on Berlinale jury

With the exhausting thrill of Sundance still in my bones, I’m not quite ready yet to think about diving into the Berlin Film Festival — but there it is, less than two weeks away. The programme has been revealed in drips and drabs, and today we learned who’ll serve alongside present Wong Kar-wai on the competition jury. As usual, it’s an interesting group, and one that includes two Oscar winners: Tim Robbins and Danish writer-director Susanne Bier. Meanwhile, the addition presence of the superb cinematographer Ellen Kuras (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”). Iranian video artist turned filmmaker Shirin Neshat and Greek New Wave talent Athina Rachel Tsangrai (director of “Attenberg,” but also a producer on Richard Linklater’s “Before Midnight”) makes for a mostly female jury this year. [Berlinale]
A wonderful, if rather saddening, interview with Steven Soderbergh, in which he elaborates on his “retirement,” and explains why movies don’t matter as much as they used to. [Vulture]
“Argo” may be sitting pretty in the Best Picture race following its SAG and PGA wins, but Jon Weisman warns that it’s still in a vulnerable spot. [The Vote]
Jodie Foster, who knows a thing or two about child acting, on why Quvenzhane Wallis’s performance in “Beasts of the Southern Wild” is no lightning-in-a-bottle fluke, but “comes from a completely instinctual place.” [New York Times]
Speaking of Foster, two weeks on from her headline-grabbing Globes speech, R. Kurt Osenlund considers the still complicated politics of coming out in Hollywood. [The House Next Door]
Three-time Oscar winner Robert Richardson goes into detail on his cinematography for “Django Unchained,” which has earned him yet another nomination. [American Cinematographer]
Nathaniel Rogers on why he’s rooting for “Les Mis,” a contender unusually low on prosthetics and creature effects, to take the Best Makeup & Hairstyling Oscar. [The Film Experience]
“Evetybody Needs a Best Friend” from “Ted,” sung by Norah Jones, is the second Best Original Song nominee to have its Oscarcast performance officially confirmed by the producers. [Entertainment Weekly]
A political correspondent in Pakistan has more than a few issues with the alleged inaccuracies of “Zero Dark Thirty.” [The Guardian]
Cherien Dabis and Oscar nominee Naomi Foner were among those participating in a female filmmakers’ workshop at Sundance. Here’s the full transcript. [LA Times]
Richardson is obviously a great talent and did typically fine work this year, but “Django Unchained” does not belong in that category, not over things like “The Master” or “Cloud Atlas.” The Academy seems to be full on autopilot with its love for him. Three wins to a combined ZERO for both Deakins and Lubezki… ugh.
I’d say his wins were mostly deserved, but agree that he’s out of place here this year. Django was good and got the job done. No stunner though.
Even though I was actually not a fan of “The Tree of Life” overall (I wouldn’t say I hated it, but it did kind of leave me cold), Richardson winning over Lubezki last year will probably be regarded as one of the most baffling decisions in that category years down the road. And I agree that his nomination this year does seem a little bit out of place, especially since “The Master” got shafted.
Dear Guy, I am sorry to repeat this irrelevant request in some of your posts, but I want to ask you to reveal your review and opinions about ‘Lincoln’ in a post. Maybe I have missed your review about this film.
I think we already know your opinions about Lincoln’s Oscar chances (it seems you don’t see it a big winner at Oscar night), but we have seen little about your opinions about the film and its quality. I just thought that because the film has begun screening in UK, it may be a good time to see your review about the film in next days.
Thanks