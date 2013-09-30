Roundup: Weinstein on ‘the most competitive season I’ve ever seen’

Oscar talk is not something you’d expect to surface much at the Zurich Film Festival, but when Harvey Weinstein is giving a masterclass there, it inevitably comes up. Wendy Mitchell reports from the event, where the master awards campaigner declared this year’s Oscar race “the most competitive season I’ve ever seen,” explained the delayed release of “Grace of Monaco” — it’s not ready, he wants it to play festivals and it could be “bigger than ‘My Week With Marilyn'” — and revisited the 15-year-old controversy of “Shakespeare in Love”‘s five Oscar-awarded producers. He also gave a shout-out to his favorite non-Weinstein films of the season so far: “12 Years a Slave,” obviously, but also “Prisoners.” [Screen Daily]

Noel Murray, Keith Phipps and Tasha Robinson evaluate the current, sequel-riddled state of American animation. [The Dissolve]

In honor of the newly departed “Breaking Bad,” Calum Marsh lists seven films that influenced the hit show. You could do worse things right now than watch all of these. [Esquire]

Ari Folman’s live-action/animated hybrid “The Congress” is one of three films nominated for Best Animated Feature at the European Film Awards. [Hollywood Reporter]

Venezuelan film “Bad Hair” won top honors at the San Sebastian Film Festival; Jim Broadbent won Best Actor for “Le Week-End.” [Variety]

Bruce Dern talks “Nebraska,” the project for which he”s patiently waited a lifetime. [Vulture]

In the wake of recent dropouts from the 2013 prestige slate, Nathaniel Rogers asks if October is the new December. [The Film Experience]

NASA astronauts talk “Gravity,” and give it the thumbs-up on the authenticity front. [The Wrap]

Xan Brooks gives the Oscar forecast for “Captain Phillips.” [The Guardian]

On how “Blue is the Warmest Color” and the excellent “Concussion” (out this Friday) bring a fresh perspective on lesbianism in the movies. [New York Times]