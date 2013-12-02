Roundup: What Nebraskans make of ‘Nebraska’

Since its Cannes premiere, Alexander Payne’s “Nebraska” has more or less divided critics into two camps: those who accept it as a wry but essentially loving study of small-town manners and mores in the director’s home state, and those who see it as something rather more patronizing and misanthropic than that. (I’m in the latter camp.) Steven Zeitchik goes to Norfolk, Nebraska — where much of the film was shot — and finds residents there similarly mixed on its merits. Many are approving: one enthuses that “now the world will get to see” the divisions that exist in their society. Another, however, voices reservations about what he sees as the film’s use of unfavourable stereotypes. Payne’s response? “People want to say it’s condescending? Let them say that. This is my love letter to the state of Nebraska.” [LA Times]
From “Stoker” to “Oldboy,” the Dissolve team discuss the current Asian influence on American cinema. [The Dissolve]
R. Kurt Osenlund breaks down the Oscar prospects for “August: Osage County” — and, like me, believes that Julia Roberts deserves the lion’s share of its awards attention. [House Next Door]
Tim Gray reports on the low-flying campaign for “The Place Beyond the Pines” — are voters now catching up with it on airplanes? [Variety]
Melena Ryzik returns for another season as the Gray Lady’s awards-season Carpetbagger. Welcome to the party. [New York Times]
This year, the Hollywood Reporter’s Breakthrough Actors panel ranges from 20-year-old Adele Exarchopoulos to 40-year-old Kathryn Hahn. [Hollywood Reporter]
A selection of Emma Thompson’s five best performances. It’s missing “Love, Actually,” if you ask me — not that anyone did. [The Guardian]
Ang Lee responds to the reports of unfortunate tiger treatment on the set of “Life of Pi.” [Vulture]
“Songs from the Forest” and “A Letter to Nelson Mandela” were among the top prize-winners at the IDFA documentary festival. [Screen Daily]
Funny, I did see The Place Beyond the Pines on a plane–in August.
And I do not get all this Julia Roberts talk. I found the performance boring, to be kind. I’d do a re-watch, but I have no intention of sitting through the movie again, except maybe on a plane or if I get a screener. (Julianne Nicholson really is best-in-show for me.)
So to recap:
Nebraska will be this year’s Les Miserables for Guy. (Not sure if the comparison is entirely apt as I doubt Guy would be a big fan of a Broadway Musical version of Nebraska, but it fits as the major awards player where Guy will be sitting there shaking his head if it gets a lot of Oscar nominations.(
Also, for the second year in a row, Kris will be the guy that goes, “Meh!” to the David O Russell Oscar Movie.
I think you could more accurately say that Nebraska will be this year’s The Descendants for me (though it’s a marginally better film).
Saw Nebraska this weekend, if any part of that movie other than June Squibb and the the screenplay are nominated I call shenanigans. Anyone could have played Dern’s character and anyone could have played Forte’s character.
Absolute nonsense, especially because Forte has an extremely unique diction that I haven’t heard from any other actor that I’ve ever encountered on screen. I don’t think anybody could have captured his sensitivity, his reticence, his awkwardness and his consuming compassion in such a perfect balance. And his chemistry with Dern is amazing – they were definitely perfectly paired.
Also, you left out the cinematography and the score, both of which seriously deserve nods.
I think the biggest shock for me about the “Life of Pi” tiger-gate is learning that the tiger wasn’t completely CGI.
I get the condescending claims heaped on Nebraska because I felt that way during About Schmidt, but I disagree pretty strongly. The film pokes fun at small-town dynamics, not at the individual people. Sure, the cousins are portrayed as idiots, but otherwise the “bad people” are all pretty smartly trying to get a portion of the winnings. The other townspeople– that lovely newspaper woman, the adorable old man in the trailer, the family that comes home while the Grants are in their driveway– are uniformly shown as warm, kind souls. And except in the case of the cousins again, the humor is situational or largely focused on quirks within the family dynamic, quirks which have led many to remark that their family is the same way.
There’s been worse portraits of rural Americans, but here it’s the idea that all they think about is cars, sex, beer, etc. They appear very simple minded.