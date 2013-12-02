Roundup: What Nebraskans make of ‘Nebraska’

Since its Cannes premiere, Alexander Payne’s “Nebraska” has more or less divided critics into two camps: those who accept it as a wry but essentially loving study of small-town manners and mores in the director’s home state, and those who see it as something rather more patronizing and misanthropic than that. (I’m in the latter camp.) Steven Zeitchik goes to Norfolk, Nebraska — where much of the film was shot — and finds residents there similarly mixed on its merits. Many are approving: one enthuses that “now the world will get to see” the divisions that exist in their society. Another, however, voices reservations about what he sees as the film’s use of unfavourable stereotypes. Payne’s response? “People want to say it’s condescending? Let them say that. This is my love letter to the state of Nebraska.” [LA Times]

From “Stoker” to “Oldboy,” the Dissolve team discuss the current Asian influence on American cinema. [The Dissolve]

R. Kurt Osenlund breaks down the Oscar prospects for “August: Osage County” — and, like me, believes that Julia Roberts deserves the lion’s share of its awards attention. [House Next Door]

Tim Gray reports on the low-flying campaign for “The Place Beyond the Pines” — are voters now catching up with it on airplanes? [Variety]

Melena Ryzik returns for another season as the Gray Lady’s awards-season Carpetbagger. Welcome to the party. [New York Times]

This year, the Hollywood Reporter’s Breakthrough Actors panel ranges from 20-year-old Adele Exarchopoulos to 40-year-old Kathryn Hahn. [Hollywood Reporter]

A selection of Emma Thompson’s five best performances. It’s missing “Love, Actually,” if you ask me — not that anyone did. [The Guardian]

Ang Lee responds to the reports of unfortunate tiger treatment on the set of “Life of Pi.” [Vulture]

“Songs from the Forest” and “A Letter to Nelson Mandela” were among the top prize-winners at the IDFA documentary festival. [Screen Daily]