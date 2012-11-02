Roundup: Which awards player is for you?

When I sat down with “Flight” screenwriter John Gatins a few weeks back, he spoke about the release date of the film and how Robert Zemeckis’s theory was that there are a lot of people out there who get to see maybe one film each year. And it’s usually at the end of the year around the holidays when there’s time, etc. Hence the desire to open it later in the year. With that in mind, maybe there are some out there trying to narrow the list down for themselves. If so, London’s Guardian newspaper has a matchmaker for you. Apparently I’d dig “The Hunt” (haven’t seen it) “Killing Them Softly” ditto) and “The Iceman” (liked it…though it won’t be released this year). And apparently I won’t do well with “Ted” (haven’t seen it), “This is 40” (ditto) and “Silver Linings Playbook” (nailed it). You give it a try. [The Guardian]

John Krasinski says “Promised Land” is less a political thing, and more a Capra ode. [LA Times]

Devin Faraci, fan of “Rise of the Guardians,” reports from the big DreamWorks Animation campus visit. [Badass Digest]

Amy Nicholson sits down with the makeup gurus behind the transformative effects of the Wachowskis’ and Tom Tykwer’s “Cloud Atlas.” [Thompson on Hollywood]

Like a number of folks, Daniel Montgomery wonders whether we’re underestimating Hugh Jackman’s Best Actor chances. Not really. We just kinda want to see the movie before fully going there. [Gold Derby]

Steve Pond takes note of AFI Fest’s wide variety of programming. [The Wrap]

Sasha Stone wonders what the lack of a DGA precursor during the Oscar voting cycle will mean for this year’s Best Director category. [Awards Daily]

John Hiscock sits down with “Rust and Bone” star Marion Corillard, who tells him the Oscar put her “in a different universe.” [The Independent]

Joel Schumacher will head up the Cameraimage jury. [Variety]

And because someone had to, Eric D. Snider looks back at Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever” 10 years on. You know, the film that has a perfect 0% at Rotten Tomatoes. [Film.com]