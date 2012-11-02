Roundup: Which awards player is for you?

When I sat down with “Flight” screenwriter John Gatins a few weeks back, he spoke about the release date of the film and how Robert Zemeckis’s theory was that there are a lot of people out there who get to see maybe one film each year. And it’s usually at the end of the year around the holidays when there’s time, etc. Hence the desire to open it later in the year. With that in mind, maybe there are some out there trying to narrow the list down for themselves. If so, London’s Guardian newspaper has a matchmaker for you. Apparently I’d dig “The Hunt” (haven’t seen it) “Killing Them Softly” ditto) and “The Iceman” (liked it…though it won’t be released this year). And apparently I won’t do well with “Ted” (haven’t seen it), “This is 40” (ditto) and “Silver Linings Playbook” (nailed it). You give it a try. [The Guardian]
John Krasinski says “Promised Land” is less a political thing, and more a Capra ode. [LA Times]
Devin Faraci, fan of “Rise of the Guardians,” reports from the big DreamWorks Animation campus visit. [Badass Digest]
Amy Nicholson sits down with the makeup gurus behind the transformative effects of the Wachowskis’ and Tom Tykwer’s “Cloud Atlas.” [Thompson on Hollywood]
Like a number of folks, Daniel Montgomery wonders whether we’re underestimating Hugh Jackman’s Best Actor chances. Not really. We just kinda want to see the movie before fully going there. [Gold Derby]
Steve Pond takes note of AFI Fest’s wide variety of programming. [The Wrap]
Sasha Stone wonders what the lack of a DGA precursor during the Oscar voting cycle will mean for this year’s Best Director category. [Awards Daily]
John Hiscock sits down with “Rust and Bone” star Marion Corillard, who tells him the Oscar put her “in a different universe.” [The Independent]
Joel Schumacher will head up the Cameraimage jury. [Variety]
And because someone had to, Eric D. Snider looks back at Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever” 10 years on. You know, the film that has a perfect 0% at Rotten Tomatoes. [Film.com]
Haha. It makes sense that you got “Killing Them Softly”, Kris, seeing what a big “Assassination of Jesse James fan you are.
I’m quite surprised. I got “Life of Pi” and “Beasts of the Southern Wild”, neither of which I’ve had any real interest in. And “No”, which I’m curious about now. For the negatives, I got “Magic Mike” (pretty accurate, as I usually don’t like anything Soderberg and this didn’t look to be any different), “Rust & Bone” and “Killer Joe” (both of which, especially the later, I was curious about.
I love how “The Deep Blue Sea” and “Deep Blue Sea” are right next to each other in that Guardian quiz. Rachel Weisz versus a mutant shark.
Interesting results for me:
Positives: What Richard Did (never even heard of it), In the House (I run very hot and cold on Ozon, but I’ve heard good things about this one), and Shadow Dancer (mildly interested)
Negatives: Cloud Atlas (saw it, very mixed feelings), The Last Stand (nailed it, I have zero interest), and Lawless (saw it, liked it).
I think you’d like Ted, Kris. That kind of movie isn’t generally my thing, but I thought it was hilarious. The script is sharp, if slightly messy.
Likes: Cosmopolis (ehhh), Holy Motors (yuuuuuuup!) and The Master (seeing it tomorrow, but very excited).
Dislikes: Quartet (no desire to see), Song for Marion (no desire to see), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (no desire to see). So… old people movies. I never realised I’m such an age-ist!
Likes: Les Miserables (very excited to see that), Life of Pi (liked the book), Midnight’s Children (great book; not sure how it’d work on film)
Dislikes: Carrie (not interested), Sightseers (never heard of it), Killer Joe (am actually interested in that one)
Likes: Cosmpolis (haven’t seen, very interested), Beautiful Creatures (mildly interested), The Master (saw it, loved it!)
Dislikes: Song for Marion (correct), Great Expectations (VERY correct), The Last Stand (COULD NOT BE MORE WRONG! I love the prospect of an quasi-grindhouse Arnold film!)
Likes: Beautiful Creatures, The Master and Elysium. OK, I’ll go along with that.
Dislikes. Parker, Song for Marion, Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Totally agree with the later, Best Exotic was one of my worst film experiences this year. Still want to see Parker though, the trailer had the hallmarks of a bad film you love.