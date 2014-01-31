Roundup: Why historical accuracy isn’t everything

Historian Alex von Tunzelmann considers this year’s fact-based Oscar contenders, and argues there’s more to effective cinema than mere historical accuracy: “There is extraordinary power in the moving image. Many of us will know that ‘Braveheart’ (1995) is tosh when we watch it, but years later bits of it may have taken root in our imaginations – and we don’t always remember that they emanated from that great steaming heap of lies.” She also evaluates seven of this year’s Oscar nominees: “12 Years a Slave” passes with flying colors as both history and cinema, but she argues that the factual fidelity of “The Wolf of Wall Street” “undermines its own claim to be satire.” [The Guardian]
Anime veteran Katsuhiro Otomo will be honored for career achievement at this weekend’s Annie Awards. [LA Times]
“Alone Yet Not Alone” songwriter Bruce Broughton talks about his Oscar disqualification, and the inspiration behind the song. [Sibelius]
Mean while, Tim Gray suggests three courses of action the Academy should take to remedy the situation. (I’m not so sure about the third.) [Variety]
Jeremy Kay speaks to David O. Russell and the producers of “American Hustle” about the film’s storied development andf swift production. [Screen Daily]
Jen Chaney argues for the possibility of an Amy Adams upset in Best Actress. I get it in theory, but I’m not buying. [The Dissolve]
As the National Association of Theater Owners calls for a two-mionute limit, Bilge Ebiri writes in defence of longer movie trailers. [Vulture]
Arielle Bernstein on how “Her” presents “one of the most egalitarian and loving relationships” in recent cinema. [Press Play]
When people start making up contenders like Amy Adams or Philomena in BP, you know it’s because they don’t have anything else to write about.
Actually, it’s Judy Dench in Philomena that I’m concerned about.
Our Judi isn’t winning.
Not happening for Dench. I agree with Chaney that Adams is running second, but I think Blanchett is home and dry.
That’s why the whole Alone Yet Not Alone controversy was a godsend for the Oscar writers. It have them something to get outraged and lecture about for a week or two. during the slow period.
I’m looking forward to Amy Adams in Tim Burton’s “Big Eyes” next year. Here’s hoping that she can keep up the momentum and deliver an awesome performance (and hopefully Burton’s film isn’t going to be…terrible) so that she can win that statue! 5 nominations since 2005 is pretty damn remarkable, after all.
I don’t get the praise of 12 Years a Slave as a historical document. The movie is a lot more abstract than that, and I in no way mean that as a slight.
Who says historical documents can’t be abstract?
Boy, that Variety article is patronising. Let’s get the quadriplegic anyway so everyone can cry! And I generally like Alex von Tunzelmann’s column but that article is all over the place.
I totally agree!
Let’s be clear! Mr. Broughton’s song is an awful rinky-dink tune that no one with a brain, sub-reptilian, would ever consider as anything more than a trill in a tampon commercial or a hum while taking a dump on the toilet (where I suspect Mr. B. wrote his magnum opus). This guy has got to be out of his mind, considering that he already has a ton of Emmys (such arbiters of musical excellence–eye-roll?) and an Oscar nomination, and yet he uses his position as an insider of the music branch to get more accolades because he believes so much that his song is far superior to the dozens of good songs that have now become denied an Oscar nomination. In fact, most of the artists robbed by Mr. B.’s selfishness and ego would probably have been nominated for the first time, and likely , they will never have the opportunity ever again. But Mr. B. needs his nomination, otherwise his Depend under-garments will fill with all of his jealousy, greediness, and, presumably, more tunes of the caliber of his ditty du jour..
And please refrain from correcting me grammatically or otherwise. It’s Friday. And I like my martinis.
Remind me to never be around Ishmael when they are drunk.
Trailer limits sound like a great idea, but if the theater owners really want to cut down on times, how about they cut the number of trailers shown before each movie? I recently went to a screening where there were eight- EIGHT!- trailers ahead of the movie. Twenty minutes of trailers is just ridiculous, not to mention that it makes people more willing to be late to the film because they know they’ve got plenty of time (even in that recent screening with eight trailers, people still arrived after the feature presentation had started!).
The abundance of trailers for new theatrical releases aren’t a disruption. But the use of television and other non-film related advertisement prior is a waste of theater-goer’s time.
I’ll never understand this complaint about the pre-show ads. For years we were “forced” to watch slide show static ads. Movie theaters changed with the times and now air commercials instead. It’s not as if I have to sit in the theater silent at that point in time. Talking is totally “permissible” during this ad time, so it’s just a complaint I don’t understand. I’m well aware that I’m seemingly alone in this not bothering me, but the “ads” are not worth sweating over at all in my opinion.
I do agree that the abundance of actual trailers is oftentimes ridiculous. Six tops should be the limit, topping out at no more than 15 minutes, but I could care less if they’re shorter or longer than two minutes a piece.